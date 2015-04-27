Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

We love the lemon flavor and have made this numerous times with the 5 lb value pack of chicken thighs with the following changes. I increased the adjusted measurements for 5 pounds of chicken to 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon of kosher salt, Greek oregano, dried rosemary and ground black pepper. We substituted 1/4 teaspoon of chili seasoning dark roasted for cayenne pepper and increased the minced garlic cloves to 10 and increased the fresh lemon juice to 1 cup. Additionally 1 lemon squeezed at the end with rosemary and Greek oregano. With all the chickens in a tray, first pour 1 tablespoon of lemon juice under the skin of each chicken thigh. Then season each chicken under the skin with a pinch of the dry herbs. Add the remainder of the 1 cup lemon juice with the olive oil and minced garlic cloves to the chicken and potatoes. Season the top of the chicken and the bottom of the chicken with the remainder of the herbs. Add some of the minced garlic under each chicken skin. After you transfer the chicken and potatoes to the roasting pan, drizzle the chicken broth, add the remainder of the marinade, then squeeze 1 lemon over the chicken and potatoes. Add additional Greek oregano and dried rosemary over the top so that the chicken and potatoes are speckled. Follow the rest of the recipe for a great lemon chicken that disappears quickly. Thank you Chef John for a recipe that is a huge hit with my teen daughter, husband, mother-in-law and me.