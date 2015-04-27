Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes

I don't have the energy or courage to cater for a living but, if I did, this Greek lemon chicken and potatoes would be one of my go-to entrees, and not just for big, fat weddings. It's a proven crowd-pleaser, simple to make, and easy on the wallet.

By Chef John

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
50 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Lightly oil a large roasting pan.

  • Place chicken pieces in large bowl. Season with salt, oregano, pepper, rosemary, and cayenne pepper. Add fresh lemon juice, olive oil, and garlic. Place potatoes in bowl with the chicken; stir together until chicken and potatoes are evenly coated with marinade.

  • Transfer chicken pieces, skin side up, to prepared roasting pan, reserving marinade. Distribute potato pieces among chicken thighs. Drizzle with 2/3 cup chicken broth. Spoon remainder of marinade over chicken and potatoes.

  • Place in preheated oven. Bake in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Toss chicken and potatoes, keeping chicken skin side up; continue baking until chicken is browned and cooked through, about 25 minutes more. An instant-read thermometer inserted near the bone should read 165 degrees F (74 degrees C). Transfer chicken to serving platter and keep warm.

  • Set oven to broil or highest heat setting. Toss potatoes once again in pan juices. Place pan under broiler and broil until potatoes are caramelized, about 3 minutes. Transfer potatoes to serving platter with chicken.

  • Place roasting pan on stove over medium heat. Add a splash of broth and stir up browned bits from the bottom of the pan. Strain; spoon juices over chicken and potatoes. Top with chopped oregano.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1139 calories; protein 80.4g; carbohydrates 34.5g; fat 74.5g; cholesterol 283.6mg; sodium 1865.5mg. Full Nutrition
