Greek Lemon Chicken and Potatoes
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 1138.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 80.4g 161 %
carbohydrates: 34.5g 11 %
dietary fiber: 3g 12 %
sugars: 2g
fat: 74.5g 115 %
saturated fat: 17g 85 %
cholesterol: 283.6mg 95 %
vitamin a iu: 625IU 13 %
niacin equivalents: 35.9mg 276 %
vitamin b6: 1.6mg 99 %
vitamin c: 25.6mg 43 %
folate: 51.8mcg 13 %
calcium: 92.9mg 9 %
iron: 6.4mg 36 %
magnesium: 111.6mg 40 %
potassium: 1427.8mg 40 %
sodium: 1865.5mg 75 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 670.6
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.