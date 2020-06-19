Hotsie Totsie Taco Sauce

Spicy homemade taco sauce. Easy and much cheaper than store-bought. Our family loves to use it as a dipping sauce for fries, onion rings, chicken tenders... You name it!

By Anissa

5 mins
15 mins
20 mins
12
Directions

  • Heat picante tomato sauce, water, taco seasoning, Worcestershire sauce, vinegar, sugar, lime juice, onion powder, and garlic powder in a small saucepan over low heat; simmer until fragrant, about 10 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

Sauce can also be made milder by subbing mild picante sauce.

Prepared sauce will keep in the refrigerator for about one week. Unused sauce may be frozen in containers after cooled.

14 calories; protein 0.3g; carbohydrates 2.9g; fat 0.1g; sodium 181.6mg. Full Nutrition
