Pan-Fried Swai Fillets

4.5
15 Ratings
  • 5 12
  • 4 1
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 1

My husband loves fish. Since I am allergic, I don't partake. Swai was on sale at the grocery so we picked some up. Since he has never tried it before, I decided to cook it in a familiar way for him. He devoured it. I served this with honeyed carrots and fried yellow squash.

Recipe by Bonnie M Goodwin

Gallery

Credit: James
5 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine red pepper flakes, seafood seasoning, garlic powder, salt, and pepper in a bowl. Spread corn meal into a shallow bowl. Season swai fish with red pepper flake mixture and press each fillet into cornmeal to coat. Wrap coated fillets in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Heat oil in a skillet over medium heat. Unwrap fish and place in the hot oil; cook until browned, about 5 minutes per side. Add water, bring to a simmer, cover, and cook, flipping occasionally, until fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes.

Editor's Note:

Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of breading ingredients. The actual amount of breading consumed will vary.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
330 calories; protein 19.4g; carbohydrates 28.7g; fat 14.9g; cholesterol 56.6mg; sodium 238.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 08/29/2022