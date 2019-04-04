Pan-Fried Swai Fillets

My husband loves fish. Since I am allergic, I don't partake. Swai was on sale at the grocery so we picked some up. Since he has never tried it before, I decided to cook it in a familiar way for him. He devoured it. I served this with honeyed carrots and fried yellow squash.
I tweaked this a bit to my own liking. I omitted the red pepper and added onion powder instead. Because I am impatient and lazy, I didn't refrigerate the fish. After I coated them they went straight into the pan. I had 4 large fillets to cook so I fried 2 at a time in 4 T oil. Didn't add the water as they already had enough moisture to cook. I completely forgot I had cornmeal until I found this recipe and went searching for it. Did you know you can use expired cornmeal from FY 2012 as long as it has not been opened? Super simple way to pan fry Swai. Thank you for posting this recipe!
Great instructions on how to cook fish well for someone without much fish cooking confidence. I had to use breadcrumbs, added rosemary in place of old bay, and no time for the refrigerator, but delish! My daughter and I are tentative with fish and had seconds. My fish loving hubby was excited as soon as he saw it in the pan. Will definitely repeat!
I'm rating this according to the way I cooked it since All Recipes no longer allows notes. In cornmeal I used 1 tbsp garlic , 2 heavy tbsp Cajun seasoning only. I did not ad the water. Frying something crisp then adding water made no sense. Hubby said it was the best way I've cooked his fish. I don't eat it either. Ty for the cooking instruction, which is what I needed.
I am generally not good at frying, but it turned out well. Very easy to prepare. I added parsley flakes and rubbed sage to the seasoning mixture. My wife is very picky about her fried fish, so I was very happy that she likes it as well.
