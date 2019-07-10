Spinach Dip in Pumpernickel

Rating: 4.74 stars
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Very good! Not your ordinary spinach dip. This one is served hot with toasted bread cubes.

By Julie

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
30 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
20
Yield:
1 bread bowl dip
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

20
Original recipe yields 20 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

    Advertisement

  • Remove the top and interior of one pumpernickel loaf. Cut the insides, top and second loaf into pieces for dipping.

  • Place the cut loaf on a medium baking sheet and bake in the preheated oven 10 to 15 minutes, or until dry and firm.

  • In a large bowl, mix the cottage cheese, 1 cup Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, sour cream, onion, lemon juice, garlic powder, spinach, water chestnuts, pimento peppers and dry vegetable soup mix. Spoon the mixture into the hollowed out loaf. Top with 3 tablespoons Parmesan cheese.

  • Bake in the preheated oven 20 minutes, or until bubbly and lightly brown. Heat the cut up bread pieces until lightly toasted.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 6g; carbohydrates 16.6g; fat 2.2g; cholesterol 6.1mg; sodium 331.3mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (33)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

JENNGB
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Easy to make. Found the parmesan cheese very overpowering. If I make again, would probably cut it back to 1/4 cup. Read More
Helpful
(22)
31 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 6
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
JENNGB
Rating: 4 stars
01/25/2004
Easy to make. Found the parmesan cheese very overpowering. If I make again, would probably cut it back to 1/4 cup. Read More
Helpful
(22)
RGORDO
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
Very good! DIdn't use fat free ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(16)
MPOTENZA
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
I made the low-fat version of this and it was still fantastic- however I did add a pack of dry italian dressing to give it a little zest, but overall a great recipe. Read More
Helpful
(16)
Advertisement
Julie
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This is such a different dip from the usual cold spinach dips. The parmesan cheese adds great flavor. I used low-fat and fat-free ingredients. Read More
Helpful
(15)
Jason
Rating: 5 stars
03/14/2005
I tried this recipe out a little intimidated because of the low fat ingredients. In an effort to slim things out for a few of the guests that would be sharing it I used all low fat dairy ingredients and you never would have known it. That's coming from someone who thinks low fat dairy is tasteless. I used my magic bullet to cream the cottage cheese and everything was done within a half hour. There was such a unique combo of ingredients and the pumpernickel smelled wonderful in the oven. I can't wait to make this again this was gone in no time. Read More
Helpful
(11)
I'm nuts too
Rating: 5 stars
05/12/2005
This went over great on Moms day! I didn't bake it so I cut the parm cheese (tee-hee) down to about a 1/4 cup. I had a 10 oz bag of fresh spinach that I chopped very fine and didn't cook (to lazy to drain) and it was perfect. I also served it with a variety of crackers which brought rave reviews. Next time I will double the pimentos as they were tasty! Thank you very much Julie! Read More
Helpful
(11)
Advertisement
LOOSHA2
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
This was a great recipe my kids loved it! This is now a favorite. Read More
Helpful
(10)
MFLOTT
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
People always compliment me on this spinach dip when I bring it to parties - it's always a hit! Read More
Helpful
(9)
Shontae M Hill
Rating: 5 stars
01/25/2004
A great mix of flavors and now a holiday favorite. And it's easy to make. Enjoy!! Read More
Helpful
(7)
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022