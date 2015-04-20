Spring Pea Green Curry with Black Cod and Strawberry

Rating: 4.29 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

I've always loved green curries, but until a recent visit to Al's Place I'd never thought of using fresh, sweet peas as the base. It was amazing, and after only a few bites I knew I'd steal this idea and make it my own. Sorry, Al. You can use snow peas or English peas in place of sugar snap peas, if desired.

By Chef John

Gallery

Read the full recipe after the video.
1 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
25 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Cook and stir onion, 1 tablespoon vegetable oil, and 1 teaspoon salt in a saucepan over medium heat until onion is translucent, 5 to 10 minutes. Stir in green curry paste; cook and stir until fragrant, 2 to 3 minutes.

    Advertisement

  • Pour chicken broth into curry-onion mixture; bring to a boil and add peas. Cover the pot with a lid and cook until peas are just tender, about 2 minutes.

  • Pour peas mixture into a blender no more than half full. Cover and hold lid down; pulse a few times before leaving on to blend. Puree in batches until smooth. Pour pureed pea mixture through a fine-mesh strainer into the same saucepan; set over low heat. Stir in fish sauce and lime juice; season with green curry paste and salt to taste.

  • Season black cod pieces all over with salt.

  • Heat 1 teaspoon vegetable oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Place cod, skin-side down, in hot oil and cook, turning once, until fish flakes easily with a fork, 4 to 6 minutes.

  • Ladle green curry sauce into 4 bowls. Place 2 pieces of cod, skin-side up, in sauce and garnish with strawberries and mint.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
361 calories; protein 23.4g; carbohydrates 18.7g; fat 28.7g; cholesterol 58.8mg; sodium 1718.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (10)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

lleveen
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2018
We liked this a lot. We didn't bother to strain the sauce. It was fine maybe because the blender we used was fancy. It had texture but wasn't fibrous. We didn't have strawberries but the mint really was a good match. I added steamed broccoli cauliflower and zucchini for some extra veggies. Read More

Most helpful critical review

jmparent
Rating: 3 stars
04/14/2016
I am a huge fan of chef John and love everything that he cooks. Since he raved about this and because I love curry I had very high expectations. But I found the snap peas didn't meld well with the curry and the curry wasn't spicy enough (maybe I prefer red curry and coconut milk). I decided that I would try a similar dish with the cod in a red curry next time. This is the only Chef John recipe that I haven't given 5 stars. Read More
Helpful
(1)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 4
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 2
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
jmparent
Rating: 3 stars
04/14/2016
I am a huge fan of chef John and love everything that he cooks. Since he raved about this and because I love curry I had very high expectations. But I found the snap peas didn't meld well with the curry and the curry wasn't spicy enough (maybe I prefer red curry and coconut milk). I decided that I would try a similar dish with the cod in a red curry next time. This is the only Chef John recipe that I haven't given 5 stars. Read More
Helpful
(1)
kt stef
Rating: 5 stars
04/09/2016
We loved this soup! Very unique flavors that fit well with Spring in the air. Thank you Chef John! I am a huge fan. Read More
Laurapowers84@gmail.com
Rating: 5 stars
04/11/2016
Holy YUMMMMM!!! This was amazing. So I'll be that typical annoying post that says everything I changed but honestly it is not intentional it's just what I had on hand. 1) My grocery store only had regular Cod filets (not sure that's a huge deal) so I used that 2) I never cook with vegetable oil so I used olive oil and 3) I don't have a strainer - so my curry was chunky but absolutely delicious. I wasn't sure how I'd like the strawberries in this but I think that's the magic that tied it all together for me. A spoonful of everything together - so good! Thank you for an easy healthy recipe Chef John! Read More
Advertisement
Karima
Rating: 3 stars
11/03/2020
This for me was ok. Didn’t really get the green curry flavor and I added almost four tablespoons. The black cod was perfectly moist and tender. Served with jasmine rice and yellow squash. Read More
lleveen
Rating: 4 stars
06/29/2018
We liked this a lot. We didn't bother to strain the sauce. It was fine maybe because the blender we used was fancy. It had texture but wasn't fibrous. We didn't have strawberries but the mint really was a good match. I added steamed broccoli cauliflower and zucchini for some extra veggies. Read More
michael
Rating: 5 stars
07/02/2021
Absolutely wonderful fusion of tastes. I’d never have guessed. One of my four favorite fish dishes ever. It helps that we have fresh snap peas, strawberries and mint in our garden right now, of course. Read More
Advertisement
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022