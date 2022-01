Spring Pea Green Curry with Black Cod and Strawberry

I am a huge fan of chef John and love everything that he cooks. Since he raved about this and because I love curry I had very high expectations. But I found the snap peas didn't meld well with the curry and the curry wasn't spicy enough (maybe I prefer red curry and coconut milk). I decided that I would try a similar dish with the cod in a red curry next time. This is the only Chef John recipe that I haven't given 5 stars.

Rating: 5 stars

Holy YUMMMMM!!! This was amazing. So I'll be that typical annoying post that says everything I changed but honestly it is not intentional it's just what I had on hand. 1) My grocery store only had regular Cod filets (not sure that's a huge deal) so I used that 2) I never cook with vegetable oil so I used olive oil and 3) I don't have a strainer - so my curry was chunky but absolutely delicious. I wasn't sure how I'd like the strawberries in this but I think that's the magic that tied it all together for me. A spoonful of everything together - so good! Thank you for an easy healthy recipe Chef John!