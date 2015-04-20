Spring Pea Green Curry with Black Cod and Strawberry

1 of 10

Rating: 3 stars I am a huge fan of chef John and love everything that he cooks. Since he raved about this and because I love curry I had very high expectations. But I found the snap peas didn't meld well with the curry and the curry wasn't spicy enough (maybe I prefer red curry and coconut milk). I decided that I would try a similar dish with the cod in a red curry next time. This is the only Chef John recipe that I haven't given 5 stars. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars We loved this soup! Very unique flavors that fit well with Spring in the air. Thank you Chef John! I am a huge fan.

Rating: 5 stars Holy YUMMMMM!!! This was amazing. So I'll be that typical annoying post that says everything I changed but honestly it is not intentional it's just what I had on hand. 1) My grocery store only had regular Cod filets (not sure that's a huge deal) so I used that 2) I never cook with vegetable oil so I used olive oil and 3) I don't have a strainer - so my curry was chunky but absolutely delicious. I wasn't sure how I'd like the strawberries in this but I think that's the magic that tied it all together for me. A spoonful of everything together - so good! Thank you for an easy healthy recipe Chef John!

Rating: 3 stars This for me was ok. Didn’t really get the green curry flavor and I added almost four tablespoons. The black cod was perfectly moist and tender. Served with jasmine rice and yellow squash.

Rating: 4 stars We liked this a lot. We didn't bother to strain the sauce. It was fine maybe because the blender we used was fancy. It had texture but wasn't fibrous. We didn't have strawberries but the mint really was a good match. I added steamed broccoli cauliflower and zucchini for some extra veggies.