Vietnamese Salad Rolls

These salad rolls are a nice light appetizer. Delicate rice wrappers are filled with noodles, shrimp, carrots, lettuce, and basil. Cooked chicken or beef may be substituted for shrimp.

Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a medium saucepan of water to a boil. Place rice vermicelli in boiling water, remove from heat, and let soak until soft, 3 to 5 minutes. Drain and rinse with cold water. Set aside.

  • Fill a large bowl with hot water. Dip one rice wrapper in hot water until soft, about 1 second. Lay wrapper flat; place desired amounts of noodles, shrimp, carrot, lettuce, and basil in the center. Roll edges of wrapper slightly inward. Beginning at the bottom edge of wrapper, tightly roll up ingredients. Repeat with remaining wrappers.

  • Mix hoisin sauce with water in a small bowl until desired consistency has been attained. Heat mixture for a few seconds in the microwave.

  • Serve spring rolls with warm dipping sauce.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
187 calories; protein 11.6g; carbohydrates 31.2g; fat 1.5g; cholesterol 57.1mg; sodium 344mg. Full Nutrition
