Vietnamese Salad Rolls
These salad rolls are a nice light appetizer. Delicate rice wrappers are filled with noodles, shrimp, carrots, lettuce, and basil. Cooked chicken or beef may be substituted for shrimp.
These salad rolls are a nice light appetizer. Delicate rice wrappers are filled with noodles, shrimp, carrots, lettuce, and basil. Cooked chicken or beef may be substituted for shrimp.
These are wonderful! I made a spicy peanut dipping sauce for them. Added mint and cilantro with the basil and MMMM Good! Thanks so much Claudine! No longer do I have to go OUT to have yummy salad rolls! It was easier to make these than to find the rice paper to roll them up in. But my local Asian market finally solved the problem. Make and enjoy!Read More
These were good but missing something. I will try adding more basil or mint maybe next time. I think the peanut sauce would also complement these well.Read More
These are wonderful! I made a spicy peanut dipping sauce for them. Added mint and cilantro with the basil and MMMM Good! Thanks so much Claudine! No longer do I have to go OUT to have yummy salad rolls! It was easier to make these than to find the rice paper to roll them up in. But my local Asian market finally solved the problem. Make and enjoy!
I used tofu instead of shrimp and mint leaves instead of basil. I used a sushi mat underneath the rice papers so that the excess water can drip below. Also I was able to roll these tighter using the mat. Also, I added some smooth natural peanut butter to the hoisin sauce and the whole meal tasted like the ones served at restaurants.
These were a very refreshing appetizer. They are kind of time consuming to make but a wonderful for a light dish. I recommend serving them with Mae Ploy sweet chili sauce.
I like these a lot. Instead of the dipping sauce from hoisin, I like to dip them in Thai sweet chili sauce.
I love making salad rolls but it is time consuming. It usually takes me about 1.5 hours from start to finish to make about 15 rolls. In addition to the ingredients listed, I like to add shredded chicken breast, julienne cucumbers, bean sprouts, cilantro and mint.
This is great! I substituted fresh mint for the basil, since the restaurants that I go to usually prepare them that way. I make a dipping sauce made of hoisin sauce, Sriracha chili sauce, some seasoned rice wine vinegar, peanut butter, and crushed peanuts. See, food CAN be healthy and tasty!
It's light and tastes great!!
This recipe was great. Just like the ones you get a Vietnamese restaurant. I eat them with a peanut sauce made with smooth peanut butter, hoisin sauce, lime juice, honey. Yummy!! By the way, in step 2 it doen't say to add the vermicelli.
These pack a great flavor. Hoison sauce is perfect for dipping. Slice on a diagonal and lean them against each other on a bed of swiss chard or bok choy. Your family or guests will love them!
I think this is a great recipe. If you are familiar with Vietnamese soft rolls or are willing to try new foods, you will be pleased with these. They taste just like the ones from the Vietnamese restaurant. Thanks for submitting!
When making with tofu, marinate it first.
we omitted the noodles and substituted crab meat, and leftover turkey and ham for the shrimp (made differnt varieties). didn't have any basil so left that out too. very good - try with sweet chili sauce!
I love these! I also add cucumber, sometimes chicken/shrimp but often veggie so they are loved by all and even cheaper/easier! I make a sauce without much of a recipe, about 3-4 parts hoisin, 1 part rice/balsamic vinegar, 4-5 drops of sesame oil, 1-2 parts soy sauce, and 1tbsp melted peanut butter - a tad of mint/cilantro are also good additions!
I belong to a gourmet cooking club w/12 members that meets once a month. The hostess makes up the menu and sends recipes to each member to make and bring to dinner. Recently we had "Spring Fling w/an Asian Flair" and used this recipe as one of two appetizers. I added 1 cup of bean sprouts to the recipe and used red leaf lettuce. Fantastic flavors and beatiful presented on additional red leaf lettuce. All 12 members said they would make this again. Thankyou.
These were good but missing something. I will try adding more basil or mint maybe next time. I think the peanut sauce would also complement these well.
Just like the ones we used to get at a local Thai restaurant before they took them off the menu! I've made them with the shrimp and chicken and prefer the chicken. I think the flavor of the shrimp gets lost among the other ingredients. I would recommend eating them as soon as they are made, as they tend to lose quality after being refrigerated. Great recipe - thanks!
These are great, and quite easy to make. I would definitely recommend serving them at Room temperature. I did use chicken rather than shrimp, and the chicken needs to be seasoned - i used soy sauce - or else its a bit bland. I put some julienned cucumbers in some as well, for a veggie option, and they were a great hit. Dipped with spicy peanut sauce and a warmed hoy sin.
Love these, and you can put so many healthy veggies in these.
AWESOME! I substituted imitation crab meat for my non-shellfish friend and they are fantastic! (and cheaper) Also - to spice up Hoison sauce, I added chili oil, peanut butter and soy sauce. You can also add a tiny bit of mint to the roll. I've already made this twice and cannot keep myself out of the leftovers! thank you for sharing this recipe!
I love salad rools and decided it was time to try them at home. It wasn't as hard as I thought. I used this recipe as a base but I left out the basil and added julienned cucumer like the restaurants. I love hoisin as the dipping sauce but I do not usually add any water. Sometimes if I have some on hand I will dip in peanut sauce which is just as delicious.
Very good and just like in restaurants. I usedmatchstick carrots and cucumber and shredded mint with fried tofu and the vermicelli. And then mixed soy sauce, hoisin sauce and crunchy peanut butter for the dip. Fantastic!
Delicious! I was surprised to find that rice paper is relatively easy to work with. I made the Thai-Style Peanut Sauce with Honey (from this site) instead of the hoisin.
Very simple, and very fun to make. My kids really enjoyed dinner tonight! I added mint leaves to the selection- and they were delicious! We will definitely make these again when we want to "play" with our food!
Absolutely wonderful, and very easy to make. Thanks for the recipe!
Absolutely wonderful, and very easy to make. Thanks for the recipe!
This recipe is great! I use a wet tea towel for laying the rice paper out on after dipping it. It works really well as it never sticks to the tea towel. Made a spicy peanut sauce to go with these. Yummy :)
Yum yum yummy! These take a little practice to get good at. The rice wrapper is a bit tricky, but they are always delicious no matter how beat up they look ;).
Nom nom nom nom! Yummy rolls I've been wanting to make for years. My basil plant's a tad bare so I wasn't able to include any in the recipe. I wanted to use avocados but found mangoes on sale instead. I'll definitely be making these again and again! Although I would recommend having all ingredients set up to go(and chilled) as well as making sure to really wrap these babies up tight.
Fabulous! I replaced the shrimp with baked tofu. This was so flavorful that no dipping sauce was wanted. These are light and refreshing, and I love to have these during the summer when it's too hot to cook.
Fantastic recipe. I've had these in a restaurant before and have always enjoyed them. They were just as tasty at home and fun to make. Enjoy!
very delicious!
I made these using red leaf lettuce that I simply tore up instead of shredding. I also added red cabbage and avocado. I'm allergic to shellfish so I used the "Agedashi-esque Tofu" recipe found here on allrecipes.com. Next though I think I'll skip the basil; I personally don't care for the taste. Instead of hoisin sauce I like to use Thai Sweet Chili Sauce. Although they are time-intensive to make I can make a lot of them and save them for lunch or dinner the next day.
These were terrible. We followed the recipe exactly accept substituted chicken for the shrimp. No one at the table could even eat them. They were completely flavorless. We even tried deep frying them to see if they would be better minus the gummy texture. NO LUCK! Steer clear of this recipe, we made dozens and had to thrown them all away!
i like this very much
I dipped the wrapper longer than 1 second, added bean sprouts for crunch and cilantro. Some of them I used chicken (cooked shredded and seasoned) For dipping sauce, I used Peanut salad dressing mixed with a little soy sauce, red pepper flakes, and a splash of rice vinegar. Yummy!
Thank you so much for this recipe! We get these at our favorite Thai Restaurant, but my husband always says he wants a giant platter full of them...now he will get his wish!!
Yum! What a treat to make these at home! I followed the advice of other posters and mixed the hoisin sauce with some peanut butter - divine. Better than the dipping sauce at a lot of restaurants. I added basil, mint, and cilantro. SO good. Thanks Claudine!
OH MY WORD!!!!! I cannot believe how identical this recipe is to the Vietnamese restaurant here!!!! I crave for these and I pay a fortune to have and I seem to never get enough LOL!! Well that wont be happening anymore LOL!!! This recipe is awesome, thank you , thank you , thank you !!!!
I used mint b/c my Vietnamese friend uses mint in hers. I also my warm Peanut Sauce from this site to dip rolls in - delish!!!!!!!!!! So lite and yummy!
Absolutely the best ever! I need a little practise in the "rolling", but will use a sushi mat next time as suggested by another reviewer. I added diced green onions, and some avocado...anything goes when you make them yourself!! I mixed Hoisin and Spicey Asian Dipping sauce....we'll be having these often!!
So fresh and healthy! I used Japanese thin soba noodles and added some chopped cilantro. I think the whole basil leaves were too overpowering ( I used 2 in each roll). I would suggest using one, or maybe chopping them. These were still great served with Oriental dipping sauce (this site).
Very yummy and fresh! The rice wrappers dry out if left out, so make sure to cover left overs well. Very easy to make once all ingredients were ready.
Added cilantro and basil. I didn't use carrots. The taste was comparable to my fav vietnamese resturaunt. I added crunchy PB to my hoisin. Don't think it helped the sauce flavor that much. :/
Delicious! I am allergic to shellfish so I used flaked white tuna instead, which I mixed with lemon juice and basil. Served with peanut sauce. Time consuming but not difficult.
These were awesome. Just like at the restaurant. I am very pleased with the recipe. thanks!
These were pretty good. In my opinion they had too much vermicelli in them, but other than that they were good. Would also be nice to add some sort of a sauce to the inner of the rolls, maybe a sweet chili sauce or something similar. Will make again and have a play around with some sauces.
I was amazed at how authentic these rolls tasted compared to the ones I've had in Vietnamese restaurants. Luckily I found some of the ingredients at a nearby specialty type market. Very good recipe!
this is an easy recipe, but the local market didnt have basil, or mint..so i used fresh cilantro instead. it's a great alternative to sandwiches in the children's lunches. thanks!
I needed a recipe not for the ingredients but to help me remember the steps to making salad rolls... this one worked excellently!! The right balance of noodles, veggies, and meat. However, I use cilantro instead of basil, add roast pork along with the shrimp, and added a cup of peanut butter to the sauce - all touches from our favorite Vietnamese restaurant!! Thanks for a great basic recipe!!!
I made these last night as they were very good! Only thing I changed was mint instead of basil and I added some cucumber! I also used fish sauce as the dip.. I would recommend this recipe
Didn't realize these were so easy to make, messy but really easy. Just think I need to practice my rolling technique though. Fun to make with older kids :)
Delicious
Excellent.
It is very good I made some with basil and some with mint and some with both. They were all good.
Great recipe. Easy. Expected it to be more difficult. Not. Didn't have enough lettuce so used some cabbage as well. Couldn't really taste the basil. Love hoisin sauce but maybe will try something with less intense flavor so more of the roll flavor comes through. Will make it again.
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections