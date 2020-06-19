Baked Mini Doughnuts
Yummy mini donuts without the frying! These have the texture of cake doughnuts and are, of course, delicious.
Yummy mini donuts without the frying! These have the texture of cake doughnuts and are, of course, delicious.
I used a mini-doughnut pan, and the piping bag really is the way to go (if you have one). My doughnuts were cooked at 9 minutes, so start checking early. I know oven temps vary, but these are small, and it wouldn't take much for them to overbake and dry out. I wondered if the sugar mixture would stick, since many other recipes call for you to first dip them in melted butter...well, it did! I would think coating them while the muffins are still warm is key, since they still have a little moisture on the outside, still steaming a bit. Thanks, authenticnut, we enjoyed your mini doughnuts!Read More
Probably won't make again but it was ok for a craving in a pinch. More like a muffin than a donutRead More
I used a mini-doughnut pan, and the piping bag really is the way to go (if you have one). My doughnuts were cooked at 9 minutes, so start checking early. I know oven temps vary, but these are small, and it wouldn't take much for them to overbake and dry out. I wondered if the sugar mixture would stick, since many other recipes call for you to first dip them in melted butter...well, it did! I would think coating them while the muffins are still warm is key, since they still have a little moisture on the outside, still steaming a bit. Thanks, authenticnut, we enjoyed your mini doughnuts!
Definitely a keeper. My boys loved it. It was so easy to make. I made one batch that didn't last the afternoon with my boys. I did it exactly as directed. My oldest loved it and the little one really liked it. After first batch was gone, they begged me to make a second batch the same day. I did. What can I say...they are that easy to make. The second batch, however, I played around with. I added applesauce in place of some of the butter. I doubled the recipe, so I used one of those individual sized applesauce with 2 tablespoons of butter instead, and I left the nutmeg amount the same at about a 1/4 teaspoon or less. The nutmeg flavor was really strong in the first batch for my liking. So with the changes made, and the house smelling wonderfully good after baking the second batch, I let my biggest food critics try them out. Guess what they loved these even more, although they seemed more cake like and not so flaky. One tray went the same night and the next tray was gone within 2 days. A keeper for sure.
AWESOME AWESOME AWESOME!!!!! If you double the recipe, you get a dozen regular sized doughnuts
These were awesome! My family loved them so much that they only lasted that day!
Hands down, These are the lightest donuts I've ever eaten. Used the 3 tbs applesauce for 3 tbs butter sub and it turned out well. I piped the mix onto the mini donut tray using a sandwich baggie. I didn't want to scratch my new nonstick mini donut pan, so I used a plastic spoon to loosen the donuts for removal. I didn't apply spray or oil on the pan before adding the mix and there was slight residue to clean up prior to baking the next pan. No problem! The cinn/sugar stuck just fine. Recipe makes @ 45 mini donuts.
Good base recipe. I thought they were slightly sweet and that was plain without the cinnamon and sugar coating. I also omitted the nutmeg. But they had a nice buttery flavor, and they were light and fluffy. I used the Mini Donut Maker which made 6 donuts at a time at a 4 minute baking time. The batch made 32 mini donuts. I would definitely use this recipe again, perhaps cutting back the sugar slightly since I really wanted to add a glaze instead of a dry sugar coating.
Great flavor! Super easy and quick to make. Consistency is good.
I made these for my girls. And they loved them. I used cinnamon instead of nutmeg this time. I also skipped the cinnamon sugar coating and used confectionery sugar glaze with festive toppings. Somewhere there is a picture on allrecipe. Love the recipe. The recipe as is makes about 6 servings (donuts) in my baking donut shaped pans. I doubled the recipe and got 12 over sized donuts. Would NOT change any of the main ingredients or portions. I will definitely try this recipe again and again. I like using this as a base and mixing up the flavor. Followed the oven temp also at 350. Thanks to whom ever shared the original recipe!
Tastes great. I used coconut brown sugar instead of just regular sugar. I'm very impressed by the results and the final product.
I purchased a mini donut pan with the express purpose of making blueberry Donuts but I could not find a recipe that lent itself to the mini pans so I decided to try this one instead. I followed the recipe as it was and found that the donuts were just fine. I had enough for at least 30 mini donuts and a Piping Bag was necessary to get the batter into the pan properly. The donut makes a nice cake doughnut and is particularly good when just out of the oven. I had everything on hand to make these donuts without purchasing anything special but they could have been improved with powdered sugar glaze or some kind of citrus base and zest. Perhaps a little extra sugar and cocoa powder would have done as well.
Amazing recipe! Totally impressed my family + friend! I found that you can make a good version of these by taking out the cinnamon altogether from the recipe and making a 1/3-2/3 of a cup of sugar + 1 tablespoon of powdered sugar mixture to use as a coating for the donuts. However, the original recipe is delicious too.
Delicious but extremely flaky; this recipe would be perfect if made in a small cake pan.
Made the recipe to a T and everyone adored them. I made them with a vanilla glaze though, and they were perfect! My only issue was the cook time, My doughnuts took nearly 30 min in the oven. So I'm not sure if it is just a finicky recipe for cook times or if my oven is on the fritz!
This was our first attempt at baked donuts. We enjoyed them so much, we made a batch of chocolate donuts next. We didn't have a piping bag -- it probably would be worth it to put it in a plastic bag and snip off the end. The batter is thick and getting it into the mold is a little tedious. But that's my only semi-negative thought. We found the recipe in the AllRecipes magazine (Feb/Mar 2016).
They came out alright, do not know if my baking powder might be a little old or what but they really didn't get very big and texture isn't really what you think of when you think cake doughnuts. Taste was good though
my grandson loved them. they also go good with my coffee.
Probably won't make again but it was ok for a craving in a pinch. More like a muffin than a donut
I made this exactly as it is, using the same ingredients. The donuts were very cake like and a tad bit dry. In the future I would maybe try switching the milk with buttermilk and adding a tad bit more sugar to the recipe. Overall it was ok and the kids and family liked it enough. There were a few donuts left over, which never usually happens with baked goods in my house so I know they could be better
Very fast, easy to make donuts that are really fluff. They could use a little more flavor and the nutmeg is perfect how it is at 1/4 a tsp. Also considering using a Wilton donut pan to make them but it was very good overall!
Kids loved it .... I used donuts iron instead and turned great.... would definitely recommend it and make it again
I love this recipe! I've make it a ton of times, sometimes when I have a chocolate craving I add a tablespoon of coco powder! But it's always delightful.
Made this morning and before I could get a picture they were half gone. Used mini-doughnut pan, like lutzflcat, and they were done in 10 mins. I piped the dough and over filled so I have a muffin top on these ones. Also my family does not like nutmeg so I subbed in cinnamon. Will make again. Thanks for the easy-peasy recipe.
Easy to make and so delicious !!
Needs to be a little fluffier
I made these using all purpose gluten free flour mix and egg replacer since my family has food allergies and they were a huge hit! I was also out of baking powder but was craving donuts so bad I made them any way and used baking soda in place of the powder. Worked fine. Great recipe.
Very yummy... will make again...
Really yummy, I put powdered sugar instead of cinnamon!
To cut down on the amount of fat, I changed it to: 2T of butter and 3T of applesauce. Still delicious and moist.
The doughnut was dry with just the cinnamon sugar. The bread tasted ok. Not very sweet, but not very bland. I think to counter the dryness, I'd go ahead and try using an actual glaze.
First time making donuts, great recipe.
I made these with my 3 year old grandson. They were quick and easy to make and they were delicious! The only changes made were: I used 1/2 Splenda and 1/2 Xylitol in place of the sugar and I added 1 drop of Fiori di Sicilia. This is my new go-to recipe for doughnuts. Make them! You won't be disappointed!
Magical! I’ve had a donut pan for the longest time and I’ve always wanted to try to make some. This recipe was fabulous. The donuts were soft and light and not too sweet.
Really good, came out more like mini muffins though (perhaps my small cupcake pan is too small). This recipe made 18 pieces.
Very good and easy to make! These have a bit of a crunch to them on the outside. I did not use cinnamon/sugar on outside since it was requested by my kids’ teacher to bring “plain” donuts. Also, mine only took 17 min to bake using a mini donut pan. This makes about 12 mini donuts. I also used my decorator tool which was a very helpful tip since the dough is thicker. Thanks!
What a great, simple recipe! I used vanilla bean paste for a but of a richer vanilla flavour. rolled some in the cinnamon sugar and put a basic glaze on others. Worked wonderfully! I did take others' advice and doubled the recipe to make 12 small doughnuts.
It was delicous!, I made it a little diffrent to add some fun into the donut I just mixed in sprinklers and the kids loved it!!!
Followed recipe to the dot. Doughnuts were moist and soft when eaten warm but were a little dry when eaten cold. Maybe a quick warm up in the microwave may help, before serving.
BEST DOUGHNUTS EVER! I used a mini doughnut pan, and added cinnamon into the batter. They turned out AMAZING.
These are delicious! I did double the sugar which I do in many baked goods now. I used 2 mini doughnut pans and the recipe made 18 mini doughnuts. I will make these again!
I will make this many more times to come!! It’s easy and tastes amazing!!! ??
These are light, tender, and tasty! The dough is odd since the butter doesn't quite blend together and it seems rather lumpy even after adding flour but once baked these are wonderful! FYI - one batch of dough makes one pan of mini-doughnuts. Thanks for sharing!
Amazing
Tasted more like a pancake . Dough was very sticky. Did not turn out like a mini doughnut at all.
Delicious muffins but not really a donut
I've just made these. They are nice but I found them very eggy and more just a cupcake made in a doughnut pan.
quick little treat to fix if you’re in the mood for something to enjoy with your cuppa. Somewhat cake-y for a doughnut but delicious none the less.
healthy and delicious
Great recipe! Nice cinnamon treat!
YUM!!! I substituted apple sauce for the egg and it seems to work well. Followed the rest of the recipe to at T but did use brown sugar instead of white granular for the topping. Delicious! I will cook them a couple of minutes longer next time.
I made this recipe with two non-stick mini-donut baking pans; I filled all but one of the 24 containers. I brushed vegetable oil into each container, including the top of the little round center. I baked them for 10 minutes. Most of them came out of the pans pretty easily by just turning the pans upside down and banging the edge on the counter a couple times. All in all, I was quite pleased! I'm a huge fan of county fair mini-donut stands, and realized this morning that I can make better-looking, more healthful, and equally good-tasting ones at home with this recipe and my mini-donut pans!
I LOVED this recipe! I didn't use the cinnamon/sugar mixture for the topping, though. I just used a powder sugar icing recipe and it worked really well! Overall I absolutely love this recipe and will use it in the very near future!
Not mini donuts. Small muffins that taste like pancakes. Epic fail.
Doubled the recipe no nutmeg used spends instead of sugar and coconut milk since I'm allergic to come milk I've made it twice once with cinnamon and once with cardamom both rocked!!!
Awesome! These have great flavor and they look pretty. Great recipe !
I absolutely LOVED these. As did my husband and daughter. I have to cook gluten free and the GF all purpose cup for cup flour worked just fine. The recipe handled perfectly using pumpkin pie spice and almond milk. Highly recommend!
Amazing! The recipe should show them looking like mini muffins, though, not round like a doughnut since it goes in a mini muffin pan.
Followed recipe exactly, but put them in a mini doughnut pan instead of muffin pan. Delicious! This recipe made about 6 doughnuts.
this recipe did not work for me. they took 15 minutes to cook and did not taste or look anything like doughnuts.
These are not Doughnuts. It's basically a cupcake. But it did taste good.
I agree with another reviewer who said they were good but more like a cupcake. I tried piping into the muffin pan but it just spread out over the bottom. To make it more confusing, the recipe says to fill 2/3 full, and also to see if it's done insert a toothpick in the centre. Last time I had a donut there was no centre! As a cupcake they were OK, but will probably try a different recipe next time. My husband laughed his head off when he saw my donuts come out of the oven :)
taste and look like pancakes, sugar doesn’t stick, doesn’t even make 36
Excellent. My granddaughter loves them.
I used this recipe in my mini donut maker. Really delicious and much lighter than the recipe that came with the donut maker. It was very runny though so I did have to add more flour.
We thought they were very tasty. Made them with my 9 year old. We piped them around the edges inside the mini muffin cup but they ended up coming together like muffins! Oh well!
This tape did not work for me. I doubled this recipe and used a regular sized donut pan. I'm not sir what went wrong, but it seems like too much butter possibly. I sprayed the pans, but they are still sticking. the m The taste is good even if they are a mess.
Next time I will double the recipe because they did not last long! One thing I may change within the recipe for next time is the amount of nutmeg. I feel like it was a little too strong for a simple baked donut.
love this recipe! so easy to make and so delicious. I dogleg the batch and used 2 tablespoons of butter and added unsweetened apple sauce in place of the rest of the butter. I also used my cast iron doughnut panand baked in the oven for 10 minutes.
Finally a donut that tastes like a donut ,wonderful
Are you sure? Removing from Saved Items will permanently delete it from all collections. View My Collections