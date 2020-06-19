Baked Mini Doughnuts

4.2
94 Ratings
  • 5 56
  • 4 21
  • 3 10
  • 2 3
  • 1 4

Yummy mini donuts without the frying! These have the texture of cake doughnuts and are, of course, delicious.

Recipe by Riley

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
18
Yield:
36 mini doughnuts
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

18
Original recipe yields 18 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Coating:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease miniature muffin cups or line with paper liners.

  • Whisk flour, baking powder, nutmeg, and salt together in a bowl. Stir milk and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl. Beat butter and 1/3 cup white sugar together in a third bowl using an electric mixer until smooth and creamy; beat in egg.

  • Stir flour mixture, alternating with milk mixture, into butter mixture until batter is smooth. Spoon batter into a piping bag and pipe into muffin cups, about 2/3-full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 10 to 12 minutes.

  • Mix 1/3 cup white sugar and cinnamon together in a bowl; add warm doughnuts and gently toss with hands until coated.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
76 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 11.3g; fat 3.3g; cholesterol 8.7mg; sodium 51.3mg. Full Nutrition
