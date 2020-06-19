Quick and Simple Fairy Cakes
This is my mom's fairy cake recipe. I love it because it's really quick and very easy to follow!
I tried to put a flavor but it ended up mushy and under baked. I even baked it for longer that it said. I do not recommend these cupcakesRead More
Great and easy! I only got 18 cupcakes out of the batter.
These def live up to their name of being quick and simple (they are also tasty!)...I halved the recipe and got 10 cupcakes out of this. I couldn't resist, so I added in some vanilla extract for flavor. The batter is pretty thick, but these bake up beautifully. A little dry, but I may have over-baked by a minute or 2 (they weren't done @ 12 minutes, so I baked them about 3-4 mins. more, but will check sooner next time). I frosted these w/ a vanilla buttercream...the family is happy, so that's good enough for me! Thanks for sharing. :)
I made this recipe but had a few changes. So I added tsp of vanilla and 2 tsps of cocoa powder to half of the mixture to create a marble cupcake. They needed much longer than 12 mins at 355. I left mine in for 12, then added 3 mins as they were visually not ready, then took them out and did the toothpick test and still very runny inside so put in for another 3 mins.
There is something hugely wrong in the suggested number of cupcakes this recipe is supposed to make. I wanted to make only 6, to try it out. The reduced batter filled the muffin cups barely even 1/4 full. I had to make more batter to get 6 decent sized cupcakes. Also, a the batter was so thick, I added a little coconut milk, maybe a 1/3 c all told. They also took almost double the time to cook. Working with such small amount of batter I didn't bother separating the ingredients as per directions - just put it all together in the bowl and beat it up. Bottom line, it's a really nice recipe, with a lovely crispy crunchy top, nice fluffy interior, quite tasty. I don't think they really need icing but without icing they look like cornmeal muffins. I would make these again and repeat the single step method. Couldn't be easier - or tastier. Update: next day, the crispy topping is gone but it's still a really nice cupcake. I might add a 1/4 tsp vanilla next time. This may become my go-to cupcake recipe.
I actually made 13 ... but just showed you 6 it was so simple
Perfect little cupcakes. Light and fluffy. So simple and easy. I halved the recipe: yield 12 cupcakes. I did include a 1/2 tsp. of vanilla.
I loved the recipient because it is simple ingredients yiu can find and it is also simple to mix and the cupcakes taste so good!
I made 1/2 batch. Turned out great but needed +13 minutes
So easy and so fun but not much flavor I think that is how fairy cakes are never actually had one
