Quick and Simple Fairy Cakes

This is my mom's fairy cake recipe. I love it because it's really quick and very easy to follow!

Recipe by pkhosa

Recipe Summary

prep:
15 mins
cook:
10 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 dozen
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease two 12-cup muffin tins or line cups with paper liners.

  • Beat butter and sugar together in a large bowl with an electric mixer until light and fluffy. Add 1/2 of the flour and 1/2 of the eggs; beat until smooth. Add remaining flour and eggs and beat until batter is light and fluffy.

  • Spoon batter into the prepared muffin cups, filling each 3/4 full.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until tops spring back when lightly pressed, about 10 to 12 minutes. Cool in the tins for 5 minutes. Transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
144 calories; protein 2g; carbohydrates 15.2g; fat 8.6g; cholesterol 51.3mg; sodium 181.9mg. Full Nutrition
