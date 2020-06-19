Quick and Simple Fairy Cakes

There is something hugely wrong in the suggested number of cupcakes this recipe is supposed to make. I wanted to make only 6, to try it out. The reduced batter filled the muffin cups barely even 1/4 full. I had to make more batter to get 6 decent sized cupcakes. Also, a the batter was so thick, I added a little coconut milk, maybe a 1/3 c all told. They also took almost double the time to cook. Working with such small amount of batter I didn't bother separating the ingredients as per directions - just put it all together in the bowl and beat it up. Bottom line, it's a really nice recipe, with a lovely crispy crunchy top, nice fluffy interior, quite tasty. I don't think they really need icing but without icing they look like cornmeal muffins. I would make these again and repeat the single step method. Couldn't be easier - or tastier. Update: next day, the crispy topping is gone but it's still a really nice cupcake. I might add a 1/4 tsp vanilla next time. This may become my go-to cupcake recipe.