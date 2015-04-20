Mojo Beef Kabobs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 280.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 21.2g 43 %
carbohydrates: 12g 4 %
dietary fiber: 2.2g 9 %
sugars: 2.8g
fat: 17.2g 27 %
saturated fat: 4g 20 %
cholesterol: 49.1mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 721.1IU 14 %
niacin equivalents: 8.2mg 63 %
vitamin b6: 0.5mg 33 %
vitamin c: 39.9mg 67 %
folate: 31.3mcg 8 %
calcium: 60.5mg 6 %
iron: 2.5mg 14 %
magnesium: 37.4mg 13 %
potassium: 551.1mg 15 %
sodium: 487.8mg 20 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 11 %
calories from fat: 155
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved