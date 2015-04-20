Mojo Beef Kabobs

Rating: 4.67 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Cubes of steaks are threaded on skewers with lime and onion then grilled to perfection. A sauce of citrus, herbs and spices provides the finishing touch.

By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.

40 mins
40 mins
4
4 servings
Mojo Sauce:

  • Whisk Mojo Sauce ingredients in small bowl. Set aside.

  • Cut beef steak into 1-1/4 inch pieces; season with pepper.

  • Alternately thread beef with lime and onion wedges evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers. Thread tomatoes evenly onto four 12-inch metal skewers.

  • Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill tomato kabobs, covered, about 2 to 4 minutes or until slightly softened, turning occasionally. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145 degrees F) to medium (160 degrees F) doneness, turning once.

  • Serve kabobs drizzled with sauce.

281 calories; protein 21.2g; carbohydrates 12g; fat 17.2g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 487.8mg. Full Nutrition
Keke
Rating: 4 stars
11/08/2015
We enjoyed this meal. I did marinated the meat in the mojo sauce for a few hours instead of serving it on the side. The meat was nice and tender. The sauce was a tad bit sour next time I will tone down the lime juice to a 1/4 cup and add some cilantro. Read More
Katie Marr
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2020
Wow these were incredible! I tweaked slightly... added a pinch of sea salt and maybe 3/4 tsp edited cilantro to sauce. I didn t have any fresh parsley or oregano on hand so used dried. I also used the sauce to baste the kabobs while cooking rather than writing to add afterward. These will be made again and again in our house! Read More
