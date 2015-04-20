Easy Sirloin Thai Salad

Rating: 4.57 stars
21 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 5
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 1

Tender Sirloin on a bed of crisp salad greens and fresh mango paired with avocado and bell peppers. All topped with a delicious Thai dressing.

By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.

30 mins
30 mins
4
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Directions

  • Place beef steak on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, 11 to 15 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 13 to 16 minutes) for medium rare (145 degrees F) to medium (160 degrees F) doneness, turning occasionally.

  • Meanwhile, whisk all Dressing ingredients in medium bowl until smooth; set aside. Arrange lettuce on serving platter; arrange mango, avocado, carrot and bell pepper over lettuce.

  • Carve steak into slices; season with salt. Arrange beef over salad. Drizzle with dressing. Sprinkle with peanuts, if desired. Serve immediately; squeeze lime wedges over salad, as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
384 calories; protein 24.9g; carbohydrates 28.8g; fat 20.4g; cholesterol 49.1mg; sodium 488.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (28)

Most helpful positive review

Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2017
I marinated the steak for several hours in rice vinegar, soy, and chili garlic sauce. I made the dressing as directed. Next time I'll definitely add some heat to the dressing. I skipped the mango. I "grilled" the steak on my cast iron grill pan. This was DELICIOUS! Read More
Helpful
(3)

Most helpful critical review

plamuk aka travellingchef
Rating: 1 stars
08/06/2015
I gave it a try just now and did nto care for it. Beef would have been better if marinated in pineapple juice fresh from the fruit. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Sarah
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2017
I marinated the steak for several hours in rice vinegar, soy, and chili garlic sauce. I made the dressing as directed. Next time I'll definitely add some heat to the dressing. I skipped the mango. I "grilled" the steak on my cast iron grill pan. This was DELICIOUS! Read More
Helpful
(3)
Tberkley
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2015
Loved it! I marinated the steak 6 hours in 3 tbsp soy sauce 2 tbsp water few splashes Texas Pete hot sauce 1 tbsp red curry paste 1 tsp sesame oil & 1 tbsp vegetable oil. To the dressing I added 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper and doubled the rice wine vinegar. Read More
Helpful
(2)
nanamae
Rating: 5 stars
07/22/2015
Yum-yum! Dinner tonight...AGAIN! Read More
Helpful
(1)
Flipper
Rating: 5 stars
07/14/2015
The family was very impressed and we loved all of the fresh favors. This will become a weekly staple at least through the summer months.easy to make and prepare and oh soooo good! This is a "Can't miss" Read More
Helpful
(1)
grannygrey
Rating: 4 stars
03/26/2017
I am used to eating Thai Beef Salad and decided to fix it for dinner. No mangoes or avocadoes in the house, (but I have also never had mangoes or avocadoes in it at Thai homes or restaurants). So, I used cucumbers and tomatoes, chopped up, and followed the directions for the dressing. We had a bowl of rice with the salad, which was quite filling. I used thin slices of top sirloin for the meet and marinated it for a couple of hours in a little oil, lemon juice, and dried basil. Fixed the meat on the grill..3 minutes to a side..brought it in, let it sit a few minutes, then sliced it into strips. The dressing is perfect and the flavor was what I was used to eating. One day when I have a mango I will try it with a mango. It is easy and the cooking time is quite short, as you need to watch the meat so it doesn't get tough and overcooked. I have it a 4 because of the mango and avocado...s. Still not sure about avocado, and I am an avocado fanatic..used to have an avocado tree in our yard in the Valley of Texas. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Trudy Miller
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2016
My husband really liked this salad so the recipe stays in my collection. I would prefer less meat and more salad, and would try it next time with grilled chicken in place of the beef. As a meal, I think it needs quite a bit more salad and/or less meat and fewer servings. It was probably closer to two servings as written; however, that would make there way too much meat and mango. We don't enjoy bell peppers, so those were left out. It was fine without the peppers. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Diane
Rating: 5 stars
02/18/2016
Absolutely perfect. I marinated the steak first with a bit of soya sesame oil line chill flakes and pineapple juice. Delicious dressing. Read More
stevepaul59
Rating: 5 stars
02/20/2020
Made as described except replacing the mango with pear. Family gave it a thumbs up. Read More
