Easy Sirloin Thai Salad

Rating: 1 stars I gave it a try just now and did nto care for it. Beef would have been better if marinated in pineapple juice fresh from the fruit.

Rating: 5 stars I marinated the steak for several hours in rice vinegar, soy, and chili garlic sauce. I made the dressing as directed. Next time I'll definitely add some heat to the dressing. I skipped the mango. I "grilled" the steak on my cast iron grill pan. This was DELICIOUS!

Rating: 5 stars Loved it! I marinated the steak 6 hours in 3 tbsp soy sauce 2 tbsp water few splashes Texas Pete hot sauce 1 tbsp red curry paste 1 tsp sesame oil & 1 tbsp vegetable oil. To the dressing I added 1/4 tsp cayenne pepper and doubled the rice wine vinegar.

Rating: 5 stars Yum-yum! Dinner tonight...AGAIN!

Rating: 5 stars The family was very impressed and we loved all of the fresh favors. This will become a weekly staple at least through the summer months.easy to make and prepare and oh soooo good! This is a "Can't miss"

Rating: 4 stars I am used to eating Thai Beef Salad and decided to fix it for dinner. No mangoes or avocadoes in the house, (but I have also never had mangoes or avocadoes in it at Thai homes or restaurants). So, I used cucumbers and tomatoes, chopped up, and followed the directions for the dressing. We had a bowl of rice with the salad, which was quite filling. I used thin slices of top sirloin for the meet and marinated it for a couple of hours in a little oil, lemon juice, and dried basil. Fixed the meat on the grill..3 minutes to a side..brought it in, let it sit a few minutes, then sliced it into strips. The dressing is perfect and the flavor was what I was used to eating. One day when I have a mango I will try it with a mango. It is easy and the cooking time is quite short, as you need to watch the meat so it doesn't get tough and overcooked. I have it a 4 because of the mango and avocado...s. Still not sure about avocado, and I am an avocado fanatic..used to have an avocado tree in our yard in the Valley of Texas.

Rating: 4 stars My husband really liked this salad so the recipe stays in my collection. I would prefer less meat and more salad, and would try it next time with grilled chicken in place of the beef. As a meal, I think it needs quite a bit more salad and/or less meat and fewer servings. It was probably closer to two servings as written; however, that would make there way too much meat and mango. We don't enjoy bell peppers, so those were left out. It was fine without the peppers.

Rating: 5 stars Absolutely perfect. I marinated the steak first with a bit of soya sesame oil line chill flakes and pineapple juice. Delicious dressing.