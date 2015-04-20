Citrus-Marinated Beef & Fruit Kabobs
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 255.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 22g 44 %
carbohydrates: 34.1g 11 %
dietary fiber: 4.4g 18 %
sugars: 28.4g
fat: 4.6g 7 %
saturated fat: 1.6g 8 %
cholesterol: 38.9mg 13 %
vitamin a iu: 2643IU 53 %
niacin equivalents: 9.8mg 75 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 46 %
vitamin c: 70.1mg 117 %
folate: 46.1mcg 12 %
calcium: 51.9mg 5 %
iron: 2mg 11 %
magnesium: 40.6mg 15 %
potassium: 654.4mg 18 %
sodium: 86.9mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 23 %
calories from fat: 41.7
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.