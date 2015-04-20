Citrus-Marinated Beef & Fruit Kabobs

Cubes of Top Sirloin are marinated for flavor in a mixture of orange peel, cilantro and smoked paprika. They are then grilled alongside skewers of watermelon, peaches, and mango.

By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Grate peel and squeeze 2 tablespoons juice from orange; reserve juice. Combine orange peel, cilantro, paprika, and ground red pepper, if desired, in small bowl. Cut beef Steak into 1-1/4-inch pieces. Place beef and 2-1/2 tablespoons cilantro mixture in food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Place remaining cilantro mixture and fruit in separate food-safe plastic bag; turn to coat. Close bags securely. Marinate beef and fruit in refrigerator 15 minutes to 2 hours.

  • Soak eight 9-inch bamboo skewers in water 10 minutes; drain. Thread beef evenly onto four skewers leaving small space between pieces. Thread fruit onto remaining four separate skewers.

  • Place kabobs on grid over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill beef kabobs, covered, 8 to 10 minutes (over medium heat on preheated gas grill, 9 to 11 minutes) for medium rare (145 degrees F) to medium (160 degrees F) doneness, turning occasionally. Grill fruit kabobs 5 to 7 minutes or until softened and beginning to brown, turning once.

  • Season beef with salt, as desired. Drizzle reserved orange juice over fruit kabobs.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
256 calories; protein 22g; carbohydrates 34.1g; fat 4.6g; cholesterol 38.9mg; sodium 86.9mg. Full Nutrition
