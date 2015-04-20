Greek-Style Beef Pita
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 413.9
% Daily Value *
protein: 29.3g 59 %
carbohydrates: 41.5g 13 %
dietary fiber: 7.3g 29 %
sugars: 0.7g
fat: 15.6g 24 %
saturated fat: 3.9g 20 %
cholesterol: 48.9mg 16 %
vitamin a iu: 13IU
niacin equivalents: 11mg 85 %
vitamin b6: 0.7mg 42 %
folate: 63.3mcg 16 %
calcium: 42.3mg 4 %
iron: 4.3mg 24 %
magnesium: 91.4mg 33 %
potassium: 455.6mg 13 %
sodium: 886.8mg 36 %
thiamin: 0.4mg 37 %
calories from fat: 140.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved