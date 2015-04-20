Greek-Style Beef Pita

1 of 9

Rating: 5 stars My family LOVED these! My kids devoured them. So quick and easy to prepare. This will be a new weeknight go-to for us. I purchased stir-fry beef that was already sliced. I used a cast iron skillet adding the beef right when it reached smoking hot. We lined the pitas with hummus as suggested and our optional stuffings were: lettuce red onion cucumber (English/seedless/burpless) tomato (grape tomatoes) Greek olives (kalamata) and feta cheese. My son doesn't like pitas so he used a spinach wrap. All happy:) Note: I'll try adding roasted red bell pepper next time. I didn't have any on-hand. Helpful (3)

Rating: 5 stars Really simple good and different. I'm not a fan of humus but I spread a thin layer inside the pita and added the goods! Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars I added tomatoes and cucumbers inside without adding the onions. I marinated the steak with soy sauce, minced garlic and lemon pepper. Helpful (1)

Rating: 5 stars very yummy and easy. Reheated it for the second meal we got out of it and it was still good.

Rating: 4 stars Really good! I used spinach and artichoke hummus.