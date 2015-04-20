Greek-Style Beef Pita

Rating: 4.57 stars
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Stir-fried beef is stuffed into pitas and topped with your family's favorite veggies like cucumbers and olives.

By Beef. It's What's for Dinner.

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

additional:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stack beef steaks; cut lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1-inch wide strips. Combine beef and lemon pepper in medium bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Heat 2 teaspoons oil in large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add 1/2 of beef; stir-fry 1 to 3 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet. Repeat with remaining beef, adding remaining 1 teaspoon oil to skillet, if necessary.

  • Spread hummus evenly in pita pockets. Fill with equal amounts of beef and toppings, as desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
414 calories; protein 29.3g; carbohydrates 41.5g; fat 15.6g; cholesterol 48.9mg; sodium 886.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (9)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
03/09/2016
My family LOVED these! My kids devoured them. So quick and easy to prepare. This will be a new weeknight go-to for us. I purchased stir-fry beef that was already sliced. I used a cast iron skillet adding the beef right when it reached smoking hot. We lined the pitas with hummus as suggested and our optional stuffings were: lettuce red onion cucumber (English/seedless/burpless) tomato (grape tomatoes) Greek olives (kalamata) and feta cheese. My son doesn't like pitas so he used a spinach wrap. All happy:) Note: I'll try adding roasted red bell pepper next time. I didn't have any on-hand. Read More
Helpful
(3)
7 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Jennifer
Rating: 5 stars
03/08/2016
My family LOVED these! My kids devoured them. So quick and easy to prepare. This will be a new weeknight go-to for us. I purchased stir-fry beef that was already sliced. I used a cast iron skillet adding the beef right when it reached smoking hot. We lined the pitas with hummus as suggested and our optional stuffings were: lettuce red onion cucumber (English/seedless/burpless) tomato (grape tomatoes) Greek olives (kalamata) and feta cheese. My son doesn't like pitas so he used a spinach wrap. All happy:) Note: I'll try adding roasted red bell pepper next time. I didn't have any on-hand. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Tracey
Rating: 5 stars
08/31/2016
Really simple good and different. I'm not a fan of humus but I spread a thin layer inside the pita and added the goods! Read More
Helpful
(1)
ling_lady
Rating: 5 stars
12/13/2015
I added tomatoes and cucumbers inside without adding the onions. I marinated the steak with soy sauce, minced garlic and lemon pepper. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Advertisement
Always cooking
Rating: 5 stars
06/01/2016
very yummy and easy. Reheated it for the second meal we got out of it and it was still good. Read More
abbyz2000
Rating: 4 stars
05/14/2019
Really good! I used spinach and artichoke hummus. Read More
JC
Rating: 5 stars
09/18/2017
I also used pre-sliced stir fry beef. Made some with tzatziki sauce and some with ranch topped with avocado and shredded cheddar. Both options were delicious. Read More
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/04/2022