Easy Broccoli Bacon Salad
This broccoli salad with bacon is delicious! Anybody who doesn't like broccoli will change their mind upon taking their first bite.
Delicious! I used golden raisins and cut back the sugar to 1/4 cup and that was plenty sweet for us (I think I could've used even a bit less sugar and it would've been fine). I wasn't sure on using the raisins, but they tasted great in this salad. I made this earlier in the day and I suggest doing that so the flavors can blend a few hours in the fridge. I will be making this again for sure~YUM! Thanks for sharing. :)Read More
As written, there is to much sugar for our taste. We cut back to 3 Tbsps. and it was perfect.Read More
I had a half-bunch of broccoli left, and this was a delicious recipe to use it on. For the dressing, I used Stevia® in place of the sugar, to cut the calories down, and my husband cannot tell the difference in taste. I liked that this recipe used red wine vinegar. We liked the tanginess that it added. I mixed the dressing up in the morning and stirred it several times throughout the day. I put the salad together about 45 minutes before dinner. We loved it. Served it with 'Slow Cooker Sausage with Sauce' from AR. Kind of an odd combination, but I needed to use the broccoli up. Thanks readycooker, for sharing your recipe!
I made it a few times and love it. I added cauliflower, cut about the same size as the broccoli (about half the amount of broccoli as the recipe calls for and the other half cauliflower). I also use craisins rather than raisins. Some times I add halfed, seedles red grapes.
Made this exactly as is except I used white wine vinegar instead of red and blanched the broccoli for 1 minute to make it more palatable. A fun new salad for cookouts!
Loved it. Was a hit. Blanched the broccoli al dente, immediately chilled in an ice bath and refrigerated. Substituted roasted pine nuts for sunflower seeds; mixed the bacon liquid with the dressing; and added some feta. Can't say on the sugar because I always éyeball' measurements. Served it with BBQ Chicken and a dill sour cream bacon potato salad. Next time would sub corn on the cobb for the potato salad to avoid the similarity with bacon.
Best Salad Ever
No, I didn't have to make any changes. I loved the salad just like it was. The bacon and broccoli makes the salad plus the pecan's.I always put in less sugar than the recipe calls for. Medical reasons. It is an awesome salad..
Next time I will reduce the amount of raisins added but otherwise awesome
This is always a hit at any family gathering! I use less sugar than recipe calls for.
I left out the sugar and raisins as it was too sweet for my family. Added a bit more bacon.
Super good! Used 3 tbsp Splenda instead of sugar and two tbsp of red wine vinegar...
I got this recipe from a friend and have made it many times. I don't use any onion and put a cup of shredded cheddar in it. I also substitute sweetener for the sugar. Hard to believe my husband loves it. He's a meat lover.
It is always good and I add sliced almonds instead of sunflower seeds.
I am not a big raw onion fan so I left those out but added diced raw apple and walnuts. In the future I will leave out the sunflower seeds as we didn't think they added much to this salad and will cut back on the sugar a bit as it seemed a bit sweet for me. But, those things being said, we loved it and finished off the whole batch! I have been a fan of this type of salad for years since a friend introduced me to it but this is the first time I made it. It will certainly not be the last.
I can eat this every day. It is delicious. It will be the star of your bbq or potluck.
We love this salad. But I use white corn syrup instead of sugar, it's already dissolved. Marilyn
Everyone loved it! I gave out the recipe to 3 guests. The only change I made was to steam the broccoli for 2 minutes before making it. Delicious!
I made with Southern pecans and added shredded cheese. I omitted the raisins and sunflower seeds. My honor and respect to the chef!
So good, I am making it again this week!
Only used 1/4 c sugar
Amazing! So fast and easy, totally delicious
super awesome. I've had this dish multiple times and it's amazing every time.
Fantastic. I left out the bacon and it still tasted great. I would cut down the sunflower seed amount, but that's just a personal preference.
I had it a a friends as somebody brought it to share at a gathering. SOOO good!!
I make this ALL THE TIME it's my go to receipe for potlucks and bbq's, I do cut down on the sugar and I use unsalted sunflower seeds, I receive compliments all the time. LOVE THIS RECEIPE!!!!
I made it exactly as written twice for pot lucks. It was a big hit! Tonight I made it for dinner for my grandson and me. This time I left out the raisins and sugar (watching my carbs). Didn't have any red wine vinegar so I used apple cider. It was still really good. I love this salad.
He is into broccoli and down all but one serving, the one I got. making double batch next time.
This is the best and only broccoli salad my family will eat!! Thank you for sharing it with us
No changes or substitutions. Recipe perfect as is : )
Wonderful stuff!!! I didn't use the sunflower seeds..I used cashews instead......LOVED IT!!!
I would have sworn that there was no way to ruin bacon — I stand corrected. P.S.I only gave it 1 Star because this system wouldn't let me give it no stars.
I made this salad exactly as written for a potluck and it was gobbled up within the first ten minutes! Extremely tasty and so easy, next time I will double the batch. The dressing is a tad on the sweet side and makes more than enough to coat one batch, I suspect that if you want more vinegar taste and less sugar you could cut easily the sugar back and it would still taste amazing. Thanks!
i used white vinegar instead of red wine vinegar and it was great
Love this recipe! I'm not a fan of raisins so I used craisins instead. Very good
This is a good salad, but a little dry for my taste. If I make it again I will probably add more vinegar to thin out the dressing a little. Other than that it was good.
It is a little too sweet for my taste. I added more broccoli and some grated cheese to balance out the sweetness and it's OK. Next time I'll look for a recipe without sugar and probably not vinegar.
Followed recipe exactly and it was wonderful. The people who say it was too sweet must not be trusted. Gonna make this one again.
Great recipe however I did change a couple things. I have one son who will NOT eat raw onions, so I used a 1/4 cup French fried onions and a pinch of onion powder. I also substituted apple cider vinegar.
Perfect summer side dish. I blanched my broccoli and substituted cranberries and walnuts. Still effortless even though I bumped up the ingredients to feed 25 people.
Wouldn't change a thing
Will make again
Great salad. I made it the night before so the dressing and veggies could blend together. Next time I might try adding cauliflower too.
I have had this many times but never made it. I used sweet onion because the red onion I bought was too hot. I also had to make my own mayo because mine was long expired. :o
Absolutely delicious
This has become a family favorite. I have substituted dried cranberries for the raisins and cut back on the sugar to 1/4 cup. The bowl seems to be empty at the end of every dinner.
So good, a real crowd pleaser, I used half broccoli and half sliced brussel sprouts to mix it up a bit, and it was delicious!
OMG this salad was so good. I usually do not care for raw broccoli, but I couldn't get enough in this dish. I added a pint of grape tomatoes that I cut in half, and substituted cashews for sunflower seeds. Delicious!
Really tasty and so simple to make!
I have made this many times. Everyone loves it, and I have never had a a guest or family member not enjoy it immensely.
Too much mayo and way too much sugar. Made it again with 1/2 cup of mayo and 2 tablespoons of sugar. Tasted much better and not soupy at the bottom. Still used 2 tablespoons of white wine vinegar. Needed the acid with the sugar.
Bomb without the sugar
I left out the onion and decreased the sugar to a 1/4 cup.
I’ve made this 2x now. Very good! I use sweet n low or some other sugar substitute.
I used two heads of broccoli, and I substituted miracle whip for the mayonnaise. I accidentally put in walnuts instead of sunflower seeds, but it was great!
Thanks to the poster for putting this recipe online. It's exactly what I was looking for. To make this a bit healthier, I cut the bacon in half. Otherwise, it was PERFECT!!
Received Rave Reviews and requests for the recipe! I did cut down the sugar to 1 Tablespoon of Swerve Sugar Replacement so I would have no "added" sugars. I also let the red onions sit in ice water for 20 minutes to reduce any bitter taste. It does taste best after a few hours marinating in the fridge. It was served alongside pulled pork, bar-b-q ribs, and homemade mac n cheese. Great Recipe!!
