Easy Broccoli Bacon Salad

This broccoli salad with bacon is delicious! Anybody who doesn't like broccoli will change their mind upon taking their first bite.

By readycooker

total:
20 mins
prep:
20 mins
Servings:
8
Ingredients

8
Dressing:

Directions

  • Combine bacon, broccoli, raisins, onion, and sunflower seeds in a large bowl.

  • Whisk mayonnaise, sugar, and red wine vinegar together in a small bowl until dressing is smooth; pour over broccoli mixture and stir to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
231 calories; protein 2.9g; carbohydrates 28g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 94.7mg. Full Nutrition
