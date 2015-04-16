Roasted Potato Fries with Avocado Aioli

5 Ratings
  • 5 2
  • 4 2
  • 3 1
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

This Roasted Potato Fries with Avocado Aioli recipe is courtesy of What's Gaby Cooking as part of the U.S Potato Board's Potato Lovers Club. It's easy to make and great for entertaining or as a delicious weeknight side.

By Potato Goodness

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
5 mins
cook:
25 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified
Avocado Aioli:

Directions

  • For the Roasted Potato Fries: Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. On a large baking sheet, combine the fingerling potatoes, olive oil, paprika, salt, garlic powder and pepper. Toss to combine until the potatoes are evenly coated with the spice mixture and olive oil.

    Advertisement

  • Transfer the baking sheet into the oven and roast for 25 to 30 minutes until the potatoes are crispy on the outside and tender on the inside.

  • For the Avocado Aioli: Cut the avocados in half lengthwise. Remove the pit from the avocado and discard. Remove the avocado from the skin and place the avocado flesh onto a cutting board. Cut the avocado into 1-inch pieces and transfer the avocado to a blender.

  • Add the sour cream, basil, garlic, lemon juice, red pepper flakes and a pinch of salt and pepper into the blender and process until smooth.

  • Taste and add salt and lemon juice if needed. If the mixture is too thick, add a teaspoon of water and blend until smooth.

  • Serve with warm Roasted Potato Fries.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
261 calories; protein 4.2g; carbohydrates 27.4g; fat 16.5g; cholesterol 4.2mg; sodium 236.9mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 02/12/2022