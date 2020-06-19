Dairy-Free Vanilla Brownies

I use barley flour from Bob's Red Mill®. Add organic chocolate chips or blueberries to add sweetness and yum-ness.

Recipe by sustain3earth

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease a small baking dish.

  • Beat eggs, vegetable oil, and vanilla extract together in a large bowl. Mix barley flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt together in a separate bowl; add to eggs mixture and stir to make a smooth batter. Pour batter into prepared baking dish.

  • Bake in preheated oven until brown on top and set in the center, 20 to 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Double recipe to make standard size pan.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
293 calories; protein 4.7g; carbohydrates 44.2g; fat 11.1g; cholesterol 62mg; sodium 477.7mg. Full Nutrition
