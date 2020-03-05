Crazy Auntie's Banana Cake
Servings Per Recipe: 10
Calories: 188.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.1g 6 %
carbohydrates: 26.1g 8 %
dietary fiber: 0.7g 3 %
sugars: 14.6g
fat: 8.1g 12 %
saturated fat: 4.4g 22 %
cholesterol: 54.1mg 18 %
vitamin a iu: 260.8IU 5 %
niacin equivalents: 1.6mg 12 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 5 %
vitamin c: 1mg 2 %
folate: 27.9mcg 7 %
calcium: 76.6mg 8 %
iron: 1.1mg 6 %
magnesium: 10.7mg 4 %
potassium: 104.1mg 3 %
sodium: 187.8mg 8 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 72.5
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved