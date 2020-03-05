Crazy Auntie's Banana Cake

Rating: 4 stars
4 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This banana cake is great for when you have those extra browning bananas! And the secret ingredient: graham cracker crumbs. Vanilla wafer crumbs also taste great. Enjoy!

By anonymousie27

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
10 servings
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease and flour a 9-inch square baking dish.

  • Whisk flour, graham cracker crumbs, brown sugar, and baking powder together in a large bowl. Mix banana, eggs, butter, and vanilla extract together in a separate bowl; stir into flour mixture. Stir milk into flour-banana mixture until batter is smooth. Pour batter into prepared dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the middle comes out clean, 30 to 40 minutes.

Cook's Notes:

This can also be made into cupcakes. Bake for 20 to 25 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
188 calories; protein 3.1g; carbohydrates 26.1g; fat 8.1g; cholesterol 54.1mg; sodium 187.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (5)

Most helpful positive review

BlueEgret
Rating: 4 stars
03/28/2016
I like the texture of these little muffins they are nice and moist (I made them in small loaf type muffin pan). I added chopped walnuts and had 3 bananas so added them all didn't find the banana overpowering in fact only had a slight banana flavour I grated bakers chocolate on top while warm just prior to serving. For those of you not watching cholesterol.....butter is nice while warm as well...mmmm. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Reviews:
Christina
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/08/2015
Simple and very good! I opted to make this into cupcakes and got 13 out of the recipe, which was perfect. Frosted w/ chocolate frosting, but want to try a cream cheese frosting next time. Really good flavor, maybe a touch dry, but I may have over-baked them by a minute or 2 (baked them for 20 mins.)...should've checked them sooner. All in all, I would make these again, as the family liked them! Thanks for sharing. :) Read More
Helpful
(1)
Ash
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2020
The only thing I did differently from the recipe was add an additional banana. Omg this recipe will be my forever go to it was sooooooooo good Read More
