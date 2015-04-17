Vegan Banana Bread

Rating: 4.94 stars
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Mmmmmmm. Yummy.

By JW

Gallery
6 more images

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
24
Yield:
2 loafs
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

24
Original recipe yields 24 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Line two 9x5-inch loaf pans with parchment paper.

    Advertisement

  • Process pecan halves in a food processor until a flour forms; transfer to a bowl. Process oats in the food processor until a flour forms; add to pecan flour. Mix bananas and sugar together in a bowl; add to pecan flour mixture. Stir white whole wheat flour, baking powder, coconut oil, and salt into pecan flour mixture until batter is thick and well mixed. Spoon batter into prepared loaf pans.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until a toothpick inserted in the center of a loaf comes out clean, about 45 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Keep coconut oil just at melted and not too warm. It melts at 77 degrees F (25 degrees C).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
218 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 22.9g; fat 14.1g; sodium 135mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (22)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

MetalGod
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2016
I've made it twice now and my family loves it! It tastes as good or better than non-vegan bread. Read More
Helpful
(6)
16 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 15
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
MetalGod
Rating: 5 stars
05/23/2016
I've made it twice now and my family loves it! It tastes as good or better than non-vegan bread. Read More
Helpful
(6)
katherine
Rating: 5 stars
04/18/2017
Halved the recipe and made these into 12 muffins, had to substitute walnuts for pecans because that's what I had on hand. Baked for about 25 minutes, turned out moist and delicious. Read More
Helpful
(4)
GJD3
Rating: 5 stars
10/10/2017
No drastic changes just added walnuts with the pecans and usd only two large bananas only because I do not like an over powering flavor of banana. :) Yes I will be making it again Read More
Helpful
(2)
Advertisement
brendadawn
Rating: 5 stars
01/17/2018
Surprisingly as good as regular banana bread! Read More
Mmjrwilliamson
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2020
Have made this twice for a dear friend who is vegan. My non-vegan sons (22 and 9) and husband can’t get enough of this bread! It is moist and delish. One son doesn’t like nuts and still loves this bread. I’ve added cinnamon, vanilla and blueberries. Thank you for a wonderful vegan banana bread!! Read More
Ori Stern
Rating: 5 stars
03/20/2020
OMG! YASSSSS! I absolutely love it! Although this is Vegan, it tastes BETTER than regular banana bread! Read More
Advertisement
Evelyn
Rating: 5 stars
01/24/2021
This came out moist and tasty. Left out 3/4ths of a cup of sugar because my bananas were very ripe and sweet. We had extra. So put in chocolate chips and placed it in muffin tray. They backed a little quicker than the loaf. Every one was very happy with the muffins. Read More
DebD
Rating: 5 stars
10/11/2018
Best banana bread ever!! Substituted vegetable oil for the coconut oil used one pkg of 70% dark chocolate chips in the bread instead of pecans and topped the bread with chopped pecans and cinnamon. The combination of dark chocolate and sea salt is absolutely delicious! Read More
Love Language
Rating: 5 stars
03/19/2018
Made this awesome banana bread and wowzers was I popular! I replaced the baking powder with yeast and the sugar with vegan raw sugar. I also replaced the pecans with walnuts yum yum yummy!:) Read More
More Reviews
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/05/2022