T.G.I. Friday's® Jack Daniels® Sauce
The Jack Daniels® grill glaze is one of the most scrumptious sauces you will ever taste on just about any meat. Introduced in April of 1997, this glaze has become one of Friday's best-selling items. This versatile sweet-and-slightly-spicy sauce can be ordered on salmon, baby back ribs, steak, chicken, pork chops...even on chicken wings.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
Directions
Cook's Notes:
You can use it to top your favorite meat, but if you're grilling, be sure to apply the sauce late in the cooking process just before taking the meat off the flame, since the sauce has a lot of sugar in it and will quickly burn. Oh, and don't forget to serve extra on the side.
Editor's Note:
Nutrition data for this recipe includes the full amount of the garlic. The actual amount of garlic consumed will vary.