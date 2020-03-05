T.G.I. Friday's® Jack Daniels® Sauce

IMPORTANT: Mak sure you use a lot medium sauce pan. If not it will boil over. Ok. I did what Ben Nathan suggested. It's dead on except for the cayenne pepper. I think it made it a little spicer the T.G.I. Friday's. I think maybe less cayenne pepper would make it more like the restaurant sauce. I may not put in any cayenne pepper next time. I think it might be ok without it. I'm going to try that this weekend for Christmas finger foods. Cover chic-fil-a's nuggets with the sauce. If also didn't do the garlic like it stated. I'm too impatient to cook garlic. I bought garlic paste instead and urged out the same. Make sure when you're simmering the sauce that you have medium bubbles. (Too small won't simmer right, too large will probably tasted burnt.) Follow Ben's changes and a few of my suggestions and it turn out spot on. He did perfect the recipe!