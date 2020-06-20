Watermelon-Cilantro Salsa Tropical

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Great with chips or on grilled anything.

By CJ

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Toss watermelon, scallions, pineapple, mango, cilantro, and lime juice together in a bowl; season with salt and pepper.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
40 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 0.2g; sodium 23.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Most helpful positive review

bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
11/12/2015
Who needs chips or something to top this with? Just grab a spoon and eat it right out of the bowl. Read More
Reviews:
J. Weeks
Rating: 4 stars
07/09/2015
I made this the other night and paired it with garlic lime tilapia fillets. I should have made more since the kids were eating it right out of the bowl. My husband thought I was being sassy when I told him I was making a watermelon salsa. My teenage boys grabbed the tortilla chips out of the pantry when they heard "salsa" and cleaned it all out. Great paired with fish chips or plain. The flavors blend if chilled for about an hour. Thanks CJ. Read More
