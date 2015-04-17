Apple Sandwich

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A quick and easy snack for after school. Moderately healthy, it can be made with any type of apple, just remember to adjust the recipe for size differences.

By Shoebox

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
3 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

3
Original recipe yields 3 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Spread peanut butter on one side of each apple slice.

    Advertisement

  • Pour granola onto a plate. Dip apple slices, peanut butter-side down, into granola. Press two granola topped apple slices together to create a sandwich. Repeat with remaining apple slices and granola.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
250 calories; protein 8.5g; carbohydrates 21.4g; fat 15.8g; sodium 104.2mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (2)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2015
Apple Sandwich Haiku: "Cute after-school snack.(Although mine was for breakfast.) Bit messy to eat." In the end I think I'd be OK w/ regular apple slices smeared w/ peanut butter and maybe sprinkled w/ a little granola for crunch but this was still a fun recipe to try. Used a pouch of Larabar's cinnamon "Renola" and honey-roasted PB ground at Whole Foods along w/ a chubby Gala. Didn't really measure but I'm sure I hovered around the 1/4 c and 1/2 c called for. My daughter and I agreed that it was a little messy to pick up sandwich-style and eat but as one would expect w/ this ingredient combination the taste was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(1)

Most helpful critical review

Joshua Bibbee
Rating: 3 stars
10/10/2015
Just okay nothing special. Read More
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Rock_lobster
Rating: 4 stars
04/29/2015
Apple Sandwich Haiku: "Cute after-school snack.(Although mine was for breakfast.) Bit messy to eat." In the end I think I'd be OK w/ regular apple slices smeared w/ peanut butter and maybe sprinkled w/ a little granola for crunch but this was still a fun recipe to try. Used a pouch of Larabar's cinnamon "Renola" and honey-roasted PB ground at Whole Foods along w/ a chubby Gala. Didn't really measure but I'm sure I hovered around the 1/4 c and 1/2 c called for. My daughter and I agreed that it was a little messy to pick up sandwich-style and eat but as one would expect w/ this ingredient combination the taste was delicious. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Joshua Bibbee
Rating: 3 stars
10/09/2015
Just okay nothing special. Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022