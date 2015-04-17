Apple Sandwich
Servings Per Recipe: 3
Calories: 249.8
% Daily Value *
protein: 8.5g 17 %
carbohydrates: 21.4g 7 %
dietary fiber: 4.2g 17 %
sugars: 10.8g
fat: 15.8g 24 %
saturated fat: 3.1g 16 %
vitamin a iu: 28.7IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 4.8mg 37 %
vitamin b6: 0.2mg 12 %
vitamin c: 2.4mg 4 %
folate: 34mcg 9 %
calcium: 27.9mg 3 %
iron: 1.3mg 7 %
magnesium: 71mg 25 %
potassium: 298.6mg 8 %
sodium: 104.2mg 4 %
thiamin: 0.2mg 18 %
calories from fat: 142.2
