Strawberry-Kiwi Slush

Hard to believe it's 97 degrees F on the back porch this early in May. I'm ready for something to cool me down, and this did the trick. I was expecting something a bit "fruitier" tasting, so next time I'll just eliminate the water; as the ice melts, diluting the fruit flavor will happen naturally. Hubs thought it was a little tart, so I'll try cutting the lemon juice in half next time (admittedly, all of this is personal taste preference). This was very refreshing, and you don't need to worry about calories and fat (which is often the case with smoothies), so you can sip without guilt! GoodCook, thanks for a great afternoon snack!

