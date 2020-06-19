Strawberry-Kiwi Slush

This delicious slush has a rich flavor and is a perfect alternative for a smoothie or other dairy dessert!

By GoodCook

prep:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Servings:
3
Yield:
24 ounces
Directions

  • Blend ice, strawberries, grape juice, kiwi fruit, water, and lemon juice in a blender until it reaches an even slush consistency, 25 to 35 seconds.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
91 calories; protein 1.4g; carbohydrates 22.5g; fat 0.5g; sodium 4.5mg. Full Nutrition
