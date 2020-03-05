Maple French Toast Sandwich

A sandwich with all the comfort. You can cook the bacon in a skillet instead of the oven, if desired. I also sprinkled the sandwich with cinnamon.

By DitePoo

prep:
20 mins
cook:
20 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
2 sandwiches
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil. Lay bacon strips in a single layer on prepared baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until browned and crisp, 10 to 15 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels.

  • Beat 3 eggs, brown sugar, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a large, shallow bowl. Dip each slice of bread into egg mixture to saturate completely.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Working in batches, cook bread slices in hot oil, turning once, until browned on each side, about 5 minutes. Transfer toast to a plate.

  • Beat remaining eggs in a bowl. Cook and stir eggs in the same skillet over medium heat until eggs are scrambled and set, 3 to 4 minutes.

  • Place 1 slice of toast on a plate and top with 1/2 of the bacon, 1/2 of the scrambled eggs, and 1 slice of toast. Repeat with remaining toast, bacon, and eggs. Top each sandwich with maple syrup.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
1009 calories; protein 39.9g; carbohydrates 57.1g; fat 70.1g; cholesterol 691.2mg; sodium 1436.1mg. Full Nutrition
Molly
Rating: 5 stars
10/27/2016
10.18.16 DitePoo - loved everything about this very filling breakfast sandwich! What is not to love with scrambled eggs French toast bacon and pure maple syrup? This will make a monthly appearance on our Saturday morning table during the winter months. Thanks for sharing. Read More
