Almond Flour Brownies

Rating: 4.3 stars
79 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 48
  • 4 star values: 16
  • 3 star values: 9
  • 2 star values: 3
  • 1 star values: 3

Delicious brownies that are actually almost healthy for you!

By michelle taylor

Gallery
12 more images

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
cook:
30 mins
additional:
5 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix almond flour, agave nectar, walnuts, eggs, cocoa powder, coconut oil, and vanilla extract together in a bowl; spread into an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges of brownies begin to pull from sides of dish, about 30 minutes. Let brownies cool slightly before slicing, about 5 minutes.

Cook's Note:

Any variety of nut can be used in place of the walnuts, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
215 calories; protein 3.3g; carbohydrates 24.3g; fat 13.5g; cholesterol 46.5mg; sodium 18.4mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (88)

Most helpful positive review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2015
Halleluja! Finally a wonderful gluten free one-bowl brownie! Not too sweet, not too bitter-a perfect brownie. I made my own almond flour by simply grinding almonds in a blender. My first batch burned on the outside before they were even cooked inside. On batch two I turned down the oven from 350° to 300° and they cooked throughout, perfectly in 30 minutes. I allowed them to cool and they tasted so good with a little powdered sugar dusted on top. I used pine nuts instead of walnuts-it's all I had on me. Definitely use some sort of nuts, they made this even better. Thank you michelle taylor for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(37)

Most helpful critical review

becky
Rating: 3 stars
08/06/2017
Flavor is good, but my brownies are very thin, not as pictured. Difficult to get out of dish as well, recipe did not indicate greased pan. Baked in a 8" glass dish. Should baking powder, soda or salt be added? Feel like I am missing something. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Reviews:
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
04/21/2015
Halleluja! Finally a wonderful gluten free one-bowl brownie! Not too sweet, not too bitter-a perfect brownie. I made my own almond flour by simply grinding almonds in a blender. My first batch burned on the outside before they were even cooked inside. On batch two I turned down the oven from 350° to 300° and they cooked throughout, perfectly in 30 minutes. I allowed them to cool and they tasted so good with a little powdered sugar dusted on top. I used pine nuts instead of walnuts-it's all I had on me. Definitely use some sort of nuts, they made this even better. Thank you michelle taylor for sharing this recipe! Read More
Helpful
(37)
Olivia
Rating: 5 stars
05/20/2016
Delish! The texture is different from a brownie with grain, but they taste wonderful and were very moist. The coconut oil flavor was noticeable, so keep that in mind if you are not a fan of coconut. I used honey because I didn't have agave and they turned out with just the right amount of sweetness. I added chocolate chips instead of nuts and loved the addition. Read More
Helpful
(22)
wisweetp
Rating: 4 stars
05/10/2015
These are good; rich and fudgy. I couldn't put my hands on my almond flour so I used toasted hazelnut flour but otherwise followed the recipe except I reduced the baking temp based on Buckwheat Queen's review. Since mine turned out really well, I would recommend sticking to her method. Using the hazelnut flour, they are reminiscent of Nutella which the son loves. I will make them again and play with different nut flours, too. It's a great base. I also think they would be good with a handful of chocolate chips sprinkled on top before baking. Read More
Helpful
(18)
CookNBake
Rating: 5 stars
09/30/2017
Loved these! I did make changes per other reviews. I used honey instead of agave. I added 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder for cake-like texture. Brownies rose to about 1 1/2 inches. I also cooked my brownies on 300F degrees for 33 minutes. I used refined coconut oil because I don't like the coconut flavor that unrefined coconut oil has. The flavor is very rich, soooo good! Also, the texture of these brownies is a bit greasy and very moist. I might try to lower the amount of coconut oil the next time I bake these. Read More
Helpful
(10)
Karen and forrest
Rating: 5 stars
05/06/2016
I thought these to be among the best brownies I have ever made and their delightful quality was enhanced by the fact that they called for coconut oil and almond flour both seemingly more healthy than traditional ingredients. I had no agave nectar so used an abbreviated amount of brown sugar only just a bit more than 1/3 cup. I baked them with a few dark chocolate chips on top then when I took them out spread the softened chips over the top like frosting. Oh how delightful they were. I think they will be the only brownies I ever make!!!! Read More
Helpful
(9)
becky
Rating: 3 stars
08/06/2017
Flavor is good, but my brownies are very thin, not as pictured. Difficult to get out of dish as well, recipe did not indicate greased pan. Baked in a 8" glass dish. Should baking powder, soda or salt be added? Feel like I am missing something. Read More
Helpful
(8)
Megan Byrnes
Rating: 5 stars
07/10/2015
Made these not expecting much, but OMG were they amazing! I would choose these over brownies made with regular ingredients any day! I also made them in cupcake tins so I wouldn't have to cut anything up. Now if I could just get my husband to stop eating them all =) Read More
Helpful
(8)
Ginger Lynn Stevens
Rating: 5 stars
12/11/2016
Loved it. Moist and very brownie like! I chose this recipe for a Teacher I work with who is gluten free and misses out on my baking fun. I added dried organic cherries (about 3/4 cup) and I doubled the walnuts. It was a little soft in the middle at 30 minutes cooking, and I would leave it in a few minutes longer in future before pulling it. I think it came out great, it was plenty sweet as is! Read More
Helpful
(6)
wendy66
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2015
great recipe! My daughter is on a special diet and can't have dairy eggs gluten sugar & many more things...I was finally able toile her a dessert!! We used an egg replacement from the health food store. Will definitely make again delicious and fudgey. Maybe a little too sweet we may cut back a little on the agave next time! 4.5 stars!! Read More
Helpful
(6)
