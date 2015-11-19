Almond Flour Brownies

1 of 88

Rating: 5 stars Halleluja! Finally a wonderful gluten free one-bowl brownie! Not too sweet, not too bitter-a perfect brownie. I made my own almond flour by simply grinding almonds in a blender. My first batch burned on the outside before they were even cooked inside. On batch two I turned down the oven from 350° to 300° and they cooked throughout, perfectly in 30 minutes. I allowed them to cool and they tasted so good with a little powdered sugar dusted on top. I used pine nuts instead of walnuts-it's all I had on me. Definitely use some sort of nuts, they made this even better. Thank you michelle taylor for sharing this recipe! Helpful (37)

Rating: 5 stars Delish! The texture is different from a brownie with grain, but they taste wonderful and were very moist. The coconut oil flavor was noticeable, so keep that in mind if you are not a fan of coconut. I used honey because I didn't have agave and they turned out with just the right amount of sweetness. I added chocolate chips instead of nuts and loved the addition. Helpful (22)

Rating: 4 stars These are good; rich and fudgy. I couldn't put my hands on my almond flour so I used toasted hazelnut flour but otherwise followed the recipe except I reduced the baking temp based on Buckwheat Queen's review. Since mine turned out really well, I would recommend sticking to her method. Using the hazelnut flour, they are reminiscent of Nutella which the son loves. I will make them again and play with different nut flours, too. It's a great base. I also think they would be good with a handful of chocolate chips sprinkled on top before baking. Helpful (18)

Rating: 5 stars Loved these! I did make changes per other reviews. I used honey instead of agave. I added 1/2 teaspoon of baking powder for cake-like texture. Brownies rose to about 1 1/2 inches. I also cooked my brownies on 300F degrees for 33 minutes. I used refined coconut oil because I don't like the coconut flavor that unrefined coconut oil has. The flavor is very rich, soooo good! Also, the texture of these brownies is a bit greasy and very moist. I might try to lower the amount of coconut oil the next time I bake these. Helpful (10)

Rating: 5 stars I thought these to be among the best brownies I have ever made and their delightful quality was enhanced by the fact that they called for coconut oil and almond flour both seemingly more healthy than traditional ingredients. I had no agave nectar so used an abbreviated amount of brown sugar only just a bit more than 1/3 cup. I baked them with a few dark chocolate chips on top then when I took them out spread the softened chips over the top like frosting. Oh how delightful they were. I think they will be the only brownies I ever make!!!! Helpful (9)

Rating: 3 stars Flavor is good, but my brownies are very thin, not as pictured. Difficult to get out of dish as well, recipe did not indicate greased pan. Baked in a 8" glass dish. Should baking powder, soda or salt be added? Feel like I am missing something. Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Made these not expecting much, but OMG were they amazing! I would choose these over brownies made with regular ingredients any day! I also made them in cupcake tins so I wouldn't have to cut anything up. Now if I could just get my husband to stop eating them all =) Helpful (8)

Rating: 5 stars Loved it. Moist and very brownie like! I chose this recipe for a Teacher I work with who is gluten free and misses out on my baking fun. I added dried organic cherries (about 3/4 cup) and I doubled the walnuts. It was a little soft in the middle at 30 minutes cooking, and I would leave it in a few minutes longer in future before pulling it. I think it came out great, it was plenty sweet as is! Helpful (6)