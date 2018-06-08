Corn in a Cup (Elote en Vaso)

Learn how to make elote en vaso with this easy recipe for Mexican street food at its finest. Every time I visit El Paso or Mexico, the craving for elote en vaso steps into high gear. Now when I crave this at home, I can whip it up anytime. I like to make it fancy by serving it in a pretty glass instead of the traditional styrofoam cup; the taste is sweet, crunchy, fiery, and juicy no matter how you serve it. This is a very customizable recipe; feel free to adjust the proportions of lime juice, crema, cheese, and spices to taste!
Corn in a cup is something we would sell out of at concessions stands for my kid's track team in El Paso. I have to say the basics are there but the crema and lime juice per cup seemed a bit much but this is something that can be customized per a persons taste. Typically from when i've seen corn in a cup sold you can make your cup how you like for the most part. I instead mixed crema and chili powder together and dalloped on top of each cup of corn (and then added the cheese and hot sauce) and topped with a lime wedge to squeeze on top. I also sprinkled Tajin on top instead of salt.
The amount of lime juice suggested to add to each cup is way too much. I followed the recipe and was thinking the whole time wow this is a lot of lime juice and after making a single cup using the recommended amount of lime juice and Mexican Crema it was soupy to say the least, but so tart it was not edible. I took the rest of the corn and mixed it all together and added a little less than a 1/4 cup of lime juice and crema each along with chile powder and salt to taste and it turned out pretty good. The video shows the right quantity just don't follow the written recipe.
The key is in the last sentence: "Feel free to adjust the proportions of lime juice, crema, cheese, and spices to taste!" The proportions listed are a far cry from what I used, and mine came out so awesome that I am making it again. Even our nanny from Mexico was raving about it. Kids loved it too.
I've been trying to figure out how to make Elote like my favorite gas station (Fuel City) without driving 15 minutes and I got it. i made a few substitutions based on how they make it. layer it- frozen corn (Heated & then drained), squeezable butter, creama, the suggested cheese, Lemon pepper seasoning (to taste), cayenne pepper (to taste). Repeat. It's a great afternoon snack!
the big thing that I did differently is adding the lime juice to taste. the first time I made it the lime juice was very overpowering. the time after I started adding the lime juice a little at a time and ended up only using 1/4 cup without being to powerful. other than that it was great!!
This was very good, but I recommend starting with small amounts of the crema and lime juice and tasting as you go. I only used a few tsps of lime juice and it was still overpowering. Next time I will start with a few drops.
I could not find crema, so I mixed equal parts mayonnaise and sour cream. I put out the mixture, the cheese, the chili powder, and the lime juice in small bowls for people to add as they wished. It was a hit! Thanks for a great side to serve with my enchiladas.
Yummy! I used to hate it when people reviewed and then added multiple changes.... so here I go! iInstead of boiling the corn I cooked it in butter until most of the kernels were slightly charred. Also used a few tablespoons of may in place of the cream. Other than that I followed the rest of the recipe. Super delicious!
I forgot to add that I roasted the corn on the cob first with a little butter and salt before I shucked it. When I use frozen corn for this recipe I thaw it completely and let it drain a bit, then toss it with a little salt and butter and roast it. PERFECTO!
I made this and my family LOVED it. I added cilantro and only used one slice of lime juice, plus I used 1/2 sourcream and 1/2 mayonnaise in place of MExican crema, but it wasn’t DELICIOUS and it will definitely be made over and over again!
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.