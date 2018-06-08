Corn in a Cup (Elote en Vaso)

Learn how to make elote en vaso with this easy recipe for Mexican street food at its finest. Every time I visit El Paso or Mexico, the craving for elote en vaso steps into high gear. Now when I crave this at home, I can whip it up anytime. I like to make it fancy by serving it in a pretty glass instead of the traditional styrofoam cup; the taste is sweet, crunchy, fiery, and juicy no matter how you serve it. This is a very customizable recipe; feel free to adjust the proportions of lime juice, crema, cheese, and spices to taste!

Recipe Summary

cook:
5 mins
total:
20 mins
prep:
15 mins
Servings:
10
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

10
Original recipe yields 10 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place corn kernels in a saucepan and cover with salted water; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer until tender, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and return corn to the saucepan to dry.

  • Spoon 3/4 cup corn into each of 10 serving bowls. Stir 2 tablespoons butter into each bowl until melted. Mix 1/4 cup lime juice and 1/4 cup crema Mexicana into each bowl. Sprinkle 1/8 teaspoon chili powder on top and season with salt.

  • Top each serving with 2 tablespoons cotija cheese, a dash of hot sauce, and a lime wedge.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
564 calories; protein 9g; carbohydrates 25.8g; fat 51.5g; cholesterol 159.8mg; sodium 406.1mg. Full Nutrition
