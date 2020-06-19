Easy Rhubarb Crisp

I read the reviews about being too sweet, so I made two pans to test side by side. The full sugar version is quite good. I reduced both the brown and white sugar to 3/4 cup of each. The reduced sugar version has more of the tart rhubarb-style taste I love. I will make the reduced version again. I will consider upping the topping. To get a good enough base you use about 3/4 of the batch, leaving the topping a little thin.

One note, it took much longer than 5 mins to get the sauce thick and clear. Also, the corn starch clumped up the first time I made it. So the second I pre-slurried it before adding it into the pot.

This is for sure a way for me to contend with my bounty of rhubarb! Thanks!