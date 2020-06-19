Easy Rhubarb Crisp

This rhubarb crisp recipe is quick and easy. Growing up in Alaska, we had rhubarb growing out of our ears. This recipe is a great way to use it, and people will devour it.

Recipe by Baking Girl

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
1 hr 5 mins
total:
1 hr 25 mins
Servings:
10
Yield:
1 9x13-inch crisp
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease a 9x13-inch baking dish.

  • Mix flour, brown sugar, oats, butter, and cinnamon together in a bowl until crumbly. Press 1/2 of the oat mixture into the bottom of prepared baking dish. Sprinkle rhubarb over oat mixture.

  • Combine white sugar, water, cornstarch, and vanilla in a saucepan over medium heat; cook and stir until thick and clear, about 5 minutes. Pour sugar mixture over rhubarb. Sprinkle remaining oat mixture over rhubarb.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until the crisp is lightly brown and bubbling, about 1 hour.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
329 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 59.2g; fat 9.8g; cholesterol 24.4mg; sodium 75mg. Full Nutrition
