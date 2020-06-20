Fresh Watermelon Gazpacho

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This soup is lightly sweet with just a little bite of heat from the jalapeno. The combination of both blended and diced melon and cucumber, plus the blueberries, also give it a nice contrast in texture.

By Scott Koeneman

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Directions

  • Put 6 cups watermelon, 1/2 of the cucumber, jalapeno pepper, and vinegar in a blender; blend until smooth. Pour gazpacho into a large bowl and stir remaining watermelon and cucumber into soup. Refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

  • Divide gazpacho among 4 bowls and top each with blueberries.

Cook's Note:

A red or green jalapeno pepper can be used.

Per Serving:
122 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 30.5g; fat 0.7g; sodium 4.4mg. Full Nutrition
Most helpful positive review

chriscrooke
Rating: 5 stars
07/12/2018
I used my nutri-bullet to blend. I'd use 1/2 of a jalapeño pepper instead of a whole. Also used 6 cups watermelon and 2 cups fresh peaches. Delicious. Read More
Reviews:
lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
03/31/2016
3.31.16 My jalapeño was large and very fresh and I probably should have taken the ribs and seeds out. This most definitely had a kick to it and the flavor improves dramatically after refrigeration for several hours or even overnight. We love gazpacho and we enjoyed this. Read More
Tali Blasdell
Rating: 4 stars
08/03/2015
I have to admit that I didn't really like this soup to start. The flavors didn't really blend well and I had hoped that the kick from the jalapenos would be a little stronger. I left this in the fridge overnight and tried it again for lunch. The flavors begs to blend a little better and instead of blueberries I had garnished it with banana peppers. The kicked I wanted was there and it tastes amazing. Read More
