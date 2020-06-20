Holler Peno Watermelon Salsa
If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen! This recipe kicks and screams but works on so many different levels. Simple ingredients, powerful flavor profile. o garlic. Keeps the flavors of watermelon and jalapeno clean and crisp. Great with chips, or as a side with chicken, pork, beef, or seafood dishes.
Gallery
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
Directions
Cook's Note:
You can modify to your heat level.
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 53mg. Full Nutrition