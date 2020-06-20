Holler Peno Watermelon Salsa

If you can't stand the heat, get out of the kitchen! This recipe kicks and screams but works on so many different levels. Simple ingredients, powerful flavor profile. o garlic. Keeps the flavors of watermelon and jalapeno clean and crisp. Great with chips, or as a side with chicken, pork, beef, or seafood dishes.

By MitchJGray

prep:
30 mins
additional:
2 hrs
total:
2 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine watermelon, cucumber, red onion, jalapeno peppers, cilantro, and mint in a large bowl. Squeeze lime juice on top; season with salt and pepper.

  • Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Cook's Note:

You can modify to your heat level.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
32 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 7.8g; fat 0.2g; sodium 53mg. Full Nutrition
