Avocado Watermelon Salad

This is a very healthy, yet delightfully different salad. A flavorful addition could be small slices of red onion.

By Keep it Tasty

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
12 cups
Ingredients

6
Directions

  • Combine watermelon, spinach, and avocados together in a bowl.

  • Whisk walnut oil, olive oil, lime juice, and paprika together in a bowl; pour over watermelon mixture. Toss to coat.

Cook's Notes:

Shop for watermelon carefully. Old-fashioned seeded watermelons are best (and sweeter too!)

Add the avocados just before serving, as avocados get darker when exposed to air.

Smoked paprika can be used in place of sweet paprika, if desired.

Per Serving:
350 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 17.7g; fat 32.2g; sodium 23.9mg. Full Nutrition
