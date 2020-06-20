Watermelon Avocado Salsa

Rating: 4.83 stars
6 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 5
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a recipe that I made up one night with a friend. We put it over mahi-mahi, but it would work well over grilled chicken breast. Enjoy!

By Christina Slay

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
5
Yield:
5 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

5
Original recipe yields 5 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Combine watermelon, avocado, onion, lemon juice, habanero pepper, parsley, and salt together in a bowl; refrigerate until chilled, about 15 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
88 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 9.4g; fat 6g; sodium 120.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Reviews:
bd.weld
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/02/2015
Just grab the nearest spoon and eat this right out of the bowl. Yes this is that good. I threw caution to the wind and added the whole habanero and I'm so glad I did. This has the perfect balance of flavors. For those that aren't accustomed to the heat use jalapenos or green chiles in place of the habanero. This is perfect on grilled cod. Read More
Helpful
(4)
undefined Member
Rating: 4 stars
06/24/2020
Love this recipe! I did add one thing, cilantro, because you can’t have salsa without cilantro, can you? And I used a tiny bit of a jalapeño that was turning red. Really really good! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
06/06/2015
This is crazy good. The crisp flavour of the fresh hot peppers mixed with the cool, creamy flavour of the avocado mixes so well with sweet watermelon you'll ask yourself why you haven't been eating this for years. I made some with hot green peppers for a milder version and one with habaneros.I used limes instead of lemons (all I had) and used cilantro as well as parsley. All versions are delicious, cool and perfect on a hot day. I served them as appetisers on crostini. A keeper for the books! Thanks a million AGGIESANG23 for this recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Glory Dey
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2018
I added some fresh coriander leaves mint leaves and sprinkled little ground black pepper for a different taste. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Teri Carrillo-Fox
Rating: 5 stars
07/19/2018
Update: we had this over blue fin tuna tonight and it was delish! I ended up eating the rest straight out if the bowl:) Read More
Helpful
(1)
