Watermelon Avocado Salsa

Rating: 5 stars Just grab the nearest spoon and eat this right out of the bowl. Yes this is that good. I threw caution to the wind and added the whole habanero and I'm so glad I did. This has the perfect balance of flavors. For those that aren't accustomed to the heat use jalapenos or green chiles in place of the habanero. This is perfect on grilled cod. Helpful (4)

Rating: 4 stars Love this recipe! I did add one thing, cilantro, because you can’t have salsa without cilantro, can you? And I used a tiny bit of a jalapeño that was turning red. Really really good! Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars This is crazy good. The crisp flavour of the fresh hot peppers mixed with the cool, creamy flavour of the avocado mixes so well with sweet watermelon you'll ask yourself why you haven't been eating this for years. I made some with hot green peppers for a milder version and one with habaneros.I used limes instead of lemons (all I had) and used cilantro as well as parsley. All versions are delicious, cool and perfect on a hot day. I served them as appetisers on crostini. A keeper for the books! Thanks a million AGGIESANG23 for this recipe. Helpful (2)

Rating: 5 stars I added some fresh coriander leaves mint leaves and sprinkled little ground black pepper for a different taste. Helpful (1)