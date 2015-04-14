Nattie's Canned Pea Salad
Servings Per Recipe: 8
Calories: 129.1
% Daily Value *
protein: 3.8g 8 %
carbohydrates: 12.3g 4 %
dietary fiber: 3.6g 15 %
sugars: 4.3g
fat: 7.6g 12 %
saturated fat: 1.1g 6 %
cholesterol: 3.5mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 528.8IU 11 %
niacin equivalents: 1.1mg 8 %
vitamin b6: 0.1mg 8 %
vitamin c: 8.9mg 15 %
folate: 39.5mcg 10 %
calcium: 22.9mg 2 %
iron: 1mg 6 %
magnesium: 15.4mg 6 %
potassium: 169.8mg 5 %
sodium: 252mg 10 %
thiamin: 0.1mg 10 %
calories from fat: 68.3
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved