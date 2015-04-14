Nattie's Canned Pea Salad

Rating: Unrated
Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Sweet pea salad recipe using canned sweet peas. The basis was this was the 'Balsamic Pea Salad' recipe. If preparing this dish in advance, keep it refrigerated. The ingredients blend together and taste even better the next day!

By Nattie Ice

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix mayonnaise, black pepper, and cayenne pepper together in a small bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Toss sweet peas, water chestnuts, green onions, and balsamic vinegar together in a large bowl; add the mayonnaise mixture and stir to coat.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
129 calories; protein 3.8g; carbohydrates 12.3g; fat 7.6g; cholesterol 3.5mg; sodium 252mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews

Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/08/2022