Sweet and Sour Green Beans with Bacon

I think 3/4 cup of brown sugar is too much unless you like things really really sweet. I added half that amount and it was still plenty sweet. Eliminated the liquid smoke since that's something we don't care for. I cooked the bacon first then added the onions to the bacon drippings so essentially reversed steps 2 and 3 and eliminated a teaspoon of oil. The recipe doesn't tell you when to add the bacon back in so I added it along with the green beans at the end. Also step #2 says to "...cook and stir BACON " think that should be "ONION" (sent a note to AR to see if this can be corrected). These green beans are good but I'd suggest that you start out with less sugar and then add more if you think you need it. We all know that you can add more of an ingredient but once it's in there you can't take it out. dfwenigma thanks for sharing your recipe.