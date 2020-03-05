Sweet and Sour Green Beans with Bacon

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This green bean concoction is similar to others but not the same! This recipe offers optional 'speed cooking' to quickly get this fresh-tasting side dish to the table.

By dfwenigma

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
15 mins
total:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Place green beans in a microwave-safe bowl and add enough water to make a layer in the bottom; heat in microwave until green beans are tender yet firm to the bite, 1 to 3 minutes. Drain.

  • Heat peanut oil in a large wok or skillet over medium heat; cook and stir onion until tender, 5 to 10 minutes. Transfer onion to a bowl and discard any remaining oil.

  • Place the bacon in the wok or skillet and cook over medium-high heat, turning occasionally, until evenly browned, about 10 minutes. Drain bacon slices on paper towels and cut into bite-size pieces. Reserve 4 to 5 tablespoons bacon drippings in the wok.

  • Mix onion, brown sugar, vinegar, and liquid smoke in the reserved bacon drippings; cook and stir until sauce is bubbling and brown sugar is dissolved, about 5 minutes. Add green beans to sauce and stir to coat; cook until green beans are heated through, 2 to 3 minutes.

  • Transfer green bean mixture to a microwave-safe casserole dish; season with black pepper. Serve immediately or warm in the microwave, if needed.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
270 calories; protein 8.7g; carbohydrates 43.3g; fat 7.5g; cholesterol 15.1mg; sodium 339.5mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

lutzflcat
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
06/03/2015
I think 3/4 cup of brown sugar is too much unless you like things really really sweet. I added half that amount and it was still plenty sweet. Eliminated the liquid smoke since that's something we don't care for. I cooked the bacon first then added the onions to the bacon drippings so essentially reversed steps 2 and 3 and eliminated a teaspoon of oil. The recipe doesn't tell you when to add the bacon back in so I added it along with the green beans at the end. Also step #2 says to "...cook and stir BACON " think that should be "ONION" (sent a note to AR to see if this can be corrected). These green beans are good but I'd suggest that you start out with less sugar and then add more if you think you need it. We all know that you can add more of an ingredient but once it's in there you can't take it out. dfwenigma thanks for sharing your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(2)
Reviews:
MelissaK
Rating: 4 stars
12/13/2016
I replaced the cider vinegar for half garlic and half regular vinegar didn't have smoke so I put BBQ; no pepper and less sugar also. Put some sweet corn to add color and it came out very tasty! Thank you for sharing! Read More
