Scrambled Eggs Fraiche

This is a wonderful, slightly creamy egg dish. The chopped parsley gives it tons of great color! If you can't find creme fraiche in your grocery store, just combine 1 tablespoon of buttermilk with 1 cup heavy whipping cream. Stir together and pour into a jar. Very lightly screw the lid on and let sit for 5 to 8 hours. This it can be refrigerated for 10 to 14 days.

By TnM

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
15 mins
Servings:
1
Yield:
1 serving
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat eggs in a bowl with an electric mixer until thick and frothy, 1 to 2 minutes. Fold in parsley, black pepper, salt, and white pepper.

  • Melt butter and olive oil together in a nonstick skillet over medium heat; reduce heat to low. Cook and stir egg mixture in hot butter and oil until eggs begin to set, about 1 minute. Stir in 1 tablespoon creme fraiche; cook and stir until eggs are set, 2 to 3 minutes more. Transfer to a plate and garnish with remaining creme fraiche.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
651 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 62.8g; cholesterol 659.8mg; sodium 1349.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (7)

Reviews:
Rachel
Rating: 1 stars
12/06/2015
The spices are way too much for the 3 eggs called for in the recipe and it looks nothing like the picture. It turned out green/gray with all the parsley and pepper and tasted like i just liked a creamy spoonful of pepper. Maybe it's supposed to be for a dozen eggs? Read More
Helpful
(5)
SER
Rating: 4 stars
05/29/2015
This was very tasty but I did feel that 3 tablespoons of fat was a bit much so I halved it and it was still very creamy & rich. I definitely will make this again! Read More
Helpful
(1)
RJ Forster
Rating: 2 stars
04/20/2021
Way too much black pepper and parsley. Even after I cut the amount down by a third of what was originally called for. Read More
jorgeinsf
Rating: 4 stars
04/06/2017
I have made this a few times and after the first time it is clear that the amount of the ingredients is wrong. 2 Tbs of parsley flakes is WAY TOO MUCH for 3 eggs. I changed it to 2 tea spoons and put less of both salt and pepper. Turned out way better! Read More
John Oghia
Rating: 4 stars
09/30/2015
Very good. I eliminated the salt and it was still just fine! Read More
Oscar Kilpat
Rating: 5 stars
07/30/2016
Try a tablespoon of heavy cream per egg and beat with a whisk just until the egg is blended well. I like thinly sliced green onion blades and minced jalapeno for flavor enhancement. When I have leftover boiled crawfish tails I add a generous amount to blast the taste into outer space. Read More
