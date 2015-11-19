Scrambled Eggs Fraiche

1 of 7

Rating: 1 stars The spices are way too much for the 3 eggs called for in the recipe and it looks nothing like the picture. It turned out green/gray with all the parsley and pepper and tasted like i just liked a creamy spoonful of pepper. Maybe it's supposed to be for a dozen eggs? Helpful (5)

Rating: 4 stars This was very tasty but I did feel that 3 tablespoons of fat was a bit much so I halved it and it was still very creamy & rich. I definitely will make this again! Helpful (1)

Rating: 2 stars Way too much black pepper and parsley. Even after I cut the amount down by a third of what was originally called for.

Rating: 4 stars I have made this a few times and after the first time it is clear that the amount of the ingredients is wrong. 2 Tbs of parsley flakes is WAY TOO MUCH for 3 eggs. I changed it to 2 tea spoons and put less of both salt and pepper. Turned out way better!

Rating: 4 stars Very good. I eliminated the salt and it was still just fine!