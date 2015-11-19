Scrambled Eggs Fraiche
This is a wonderful, slightly creamy egg dish. The chopped parsley gives it tons of great color! If you can't find creme fraiche in your grocery store, just combine 1 tablespoon of buttermilk with 1 cup heavy whipping cream. Stir together and pour into a jar. Very lightly screw the lid on and let sit for 5 to 8 hours. This it can be refrigerated for 10 to 14 days.
Recipe Summary test
Ingredients
1
Original recipe yields 1 servings
Directions
Nutrition Facts
Per Serving:
651 calories; protein 20.7g; carbohydrates 4.8g; fat 62.8g; cholesterol 659.8mg; sodium 1349.2mg. Full Nutrition