Ginger-Turmeric Herbal Tea

This is delicious!! Especially cold. I made it as written, then decided the honey wasn't quite to my taste, so I added a scant teaspoon of artificial sweetener. Same with the lemon; I squeezed about 1/2 a lemon in it, poured the hot drink over the peels, but still added a shot of lemon juice. Made a glass last night, and am making a double batch right now. I add another caution about the coloring power of turmeric - do NOT use a plastic glass! Also, I have a nice little Calphalon sauce pan, which was the very dark grey metal. BUT, my husband decided it must need a good cleaning, and sandblasted it down to bare metal! It's now pitted, and took on a yellow hue as well! I'll see what the dishwasher can get out, and then try boiling it with vinegar or something. But DEFINITELY try this - you'll be very pleased with the flavor!