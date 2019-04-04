Ginger-Turmeric Herbal Tea

This ginger turmeric tea is a tasty alternative to supplements if you have trouble including anti-inflammatory spices in your diet. I believe this tea is popular in Okinawa, Japan. Turmeric is also used for medicinal purposes in India. Remember that turmeric stains; I make this tea in an old mason jar, wrapped in an old tea towel!

Recipe by nascarrunner71

Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Bring water to a boil in a small saucepan; add turmeric, ginger, and cinnamon. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer for 10 minutes.

  • Strain tea into a large glass; stir in honey and serve with lemon wedge.

Cook's Note:

Maple syrup can be substituted for the honey, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
37 calories; protein 0.2g; carbohydrates 10.3g; fat 0.1g; sodium 8.1mg. Full Nutrition
