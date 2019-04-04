Ginger-Turmeric Herbal Tea

This ginger turmeric tea is a tasty alternative to supplements if you have trouble including anti-inflammatory spices in your diet. I believe this tea is popular in Okinawa, Japan. Turmeric is also used for medicinal purposes in India. Remember that turmeric stains; I make this tea in an old mason jar, wrapped in an old tea towel!
There is no need to strain this, the spices are good for you! I liked this hot or cold. Make sure to cool this so when the hot tea is poured over ice, it doesn't crack the glass if serving as an iced beverage!
Princess Anna Ree
Rating: 5 stars
09/06/2018
my mother is in stage 4 lung cancer she also has bone cancer as well as a brain tumor. on typical day she wakes up crying like an infant . for the first time in months she's woke up without pain it's amazing.
I love this recipe because it's the perfect upset-tummy-head-cold-stuffy-nose-its-too-crummy-outside type tea. You can also gauge how much of one ingredient or another you want over the times of making it. I personally add more ginger so that it helps my throat feel good. I also enjoy it MUCH more when its warm, it's the perfect tummy and cold remedy. The tea is also filled with wonderful nutrients and vitamins that make your digestive tract very happy, and your body very healthy :) **TIPS the turmeric WILL stain anything that you use to make this! I use a dark colored pot, and immediately wash the strainer and spoon I use when I make this. I store it in a drink container (about 2 qt) that is meant only for this tea!
I doubled the recipe (to have more for later), added a few peppercorns (from other recipes) crushed the ginger and boiled the whole thing with a half lemon sliced with the rind and a cinnamon stick, strained and it came out quite lovely and fragrant, similar to a "friendship tea." Had to add a little extra honey because the lemon made it sour. I have shared this recipe with my patients recovering from colds and other respiratory illnesses or who have aches and pains.
A very nice soothing tea. I think i would cut back on the turmeric and cinnamon next time as i found them a bit overpowering. I used maple syrup and added an extra teaspoon to balance the flavor.As it cools it is quite tasty and i will make this again. Thank you nascarrunner71 for the recipe.
Love, love, love this tea! Simple, fast, inexpensive and healing!!! I double the ginger because I enjoy the little tingle that I feel in the back of my throat as I drink it. It is also a reminder to me of just how healing this tea is. I don't care for lemon in my tea so I left that out. I also did not strain it. I want all of that goodness inside of me!!
This recipe tastes fantastic! I made a 12 cup batch to store in the fridge. The only change I made was to add ground cardamom along with the cinnamon to give it a little more of that chai flavor that I love any time I have a ginger drink.
i was looking for recipes to help get more turmeric in my diet and found this.. i'm so glad i did.. i made a few modifications in hopes of making this a little healthier.. i added the optional cinnamon, doubled the ginger, added 1/4 tsp of black pepper (helps absorption), and subbed a couple of stevia packets for the honey.. reminded me a bit of chai tea.. ty for the recipe
I used cinnamon sticks instead I used fresh ginger (half grated & half minced) I used fresh turmeric (half grated & half minced) I used one whole lemon and I boiled it with all the other ingredients. I simply brought all the ingredients to a boil, then simmered it for about 20 minutes. I sweeten mine with stevia. I sweeten theirs with honey. The taste was great! Thanks!
This is delicious!! Especially cold. I made it as written, then decided the honey wasn't quite to my taste, so I added a scant teaspoon of artificial sweetener. Same with the lemon; I squeezed about 1/2 a lemon in it, poured the hot drink over the peels, but still added a shot of lemon juice. Made a glass last night, and am making a double batch right now. I add another caution about the coloring power of turmeric - do NOT use a plastic glass! Also, I have a nice little Calphalon sauce pan, which was the very dark grey metal. BUT, my husband decided it must need a good cleaning, and sandblasted it down to bare metal! It's now pitted, and took on a yellow hue as well! I'll see what the dishwasher can get out, and then try boiling it with vinegar or something. But DEFINITELY try this - you'll be very pleased with the flavor!
Made this tonight. My husband and I both liked it. The ginger has a little to much bite for my taste so I may use less for mine but he liked it the way it is. We're trying tumeric for the health benefits and help with inflammation. I followed the recipe exactly using organic ingredients and honey. I did strain it. I don't care for the texture unstrained.
I love reading review before I make something. I learned about turmeric staining, so I was very careful and used a dark pan and a glass ball jar. I also added some peppercorn to it to work with the turmeric for anti-inflammatory purposes. I never strained it. I not only kept everything in it, I added more ginger. I love ginger. The cinnamon was yummy in it. I didn’t have any lemon, but I will next time. I added some honey in the end. I drank it all at once and used a spoon to get all of the extra ginger. This will be a staple in this house.
I really enjoyed this tea. This will be a staple in my household. I strained it a bit but my strainer was having difficulty. So I just poured it into my mug. I like the flavor and it was quick and easy to make.
Allrecipes Member
Rating: 5 stars
11/19/2019
So soothing on a sore throat! I also added a cinnamon stick and a touch of whisky to mine.
Wow, just Wow! I made a little changes based on my laziness - I boiled the water using an electric kettle, stir to mix with other ingredients, and use several lemon wedges (from 1 medium lemon). I just had the most flavorful, most comforting cup of tea. Thank you for such a wonderful recipe.
I love this tea so good ......added the cinnamon and it hot ..was ok ....but when tried cold was very good First time trying tumeric and didnt mind the taste was rather comforting knowing im helping my body heal especially having a nasty sinus issue Will definitely make again ??
I couldn't taste the orange so I added a dash of orange extract and used a strainer pouring it into the glass. It is ok but at least it's a way of getting turmeric into my diet. I was unsure of this spice. Thank you
I made this exactly as the recipe stated. It's wonderful! So many health benefits. I originally made this tea for the health benefits. However, it has become a fave morning or evening tea.Try it. Be sure to strain it!
I love this tea. I wasn’t feeling great tonight and wanted something tasty, healthy, and hot. I used about 1/2 of the honey, used a microplane for the ginger, and didn’t use a strainer. This was perfect!
It was s very soothing. I have everything on hand except fresh ginger, so I substituted powdered. With in that, I wish I would’ve made a double batch. I will be making some more tomorrow when I buy more honey ?? I made it hot this time, but I will definitely try and iced. It’s a keeper for sure.
My husband and I enjoy this tea very much! I add the honey to the sauce pan at the end of the cooking process and squeeze the fresh lemon juice into a glass tumbler with ice. Lastly, I pour the tea over the ice and sip away.
Good recipe. I just throw a 2" piece of ginger in the blender with a heaping teaspoon of turmeric and a quart of cold water and blend it thoroughly. Strain into glass. Good mixed half and half with some high quality tonic water too.
You've probably seen notes about pepper increasing our absorption of turmeric, but have you ever wondered how much? Piperine is a component of pepper that gives black pepper its pungency. According to Recent Developments in Delivery, Bioavailability, Absorption and Metabolism of Curcumin: the Golden Pigment from Golden Spice (Sahdeo Prasad, PhD, Amit K. Tyagi, PhD, and Bharat B. Aggarwal, PhD), piperine increases absorption by 2000%.
I made a half-gallon pitcher of iced tea with this, using only a couple of tablespoons of fresh minced ginger. This tea is unusual, but I really got to liking it. I think it might go well with cut-up fruit in it also.
I don't like lemon, otherwise made it exactly and drank without straining. Maybe a tich too much cinnamon,. Next time I'll just use a cinnamon stick instead. Maybe more ginger too? I will definitely work on perfecting this to my taste, I really want the antiinflammatory benefits!
I love this drink! I only have dried spices on hand and they work just fine for me. I drink it nice and hot. I make it every time I feel a sore throat coming on and it helps every time. I don’t strain the spices out, but they can get a little overwhelming at times. If you keep them in make sure to stir before you pour into a cup and a few times before you drink otherwise they sit on the bottom and the last bit is all spice.
