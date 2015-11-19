Poor Man's Macadamia Nut Cookies

Rating: 1.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 1
  • 1 star values: 1

If you love macadamia nut cookies but, like me, can't afford the nuts, then this is the recipe for you! Store in an airtight container. This is also a great recipe for a DIY mason jar gift.

By megan31w

prep:
10 mins
cook:
12 mins
additional:
15 mins
total:
37 mins
Servings:
36
Yield:
3 dozen cookies
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

36
Original recipe yields 36 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C).

  • Mix cake mix, margarine, eggs, and vanilla extract together in a bowl until well combined; fold in white chocolate chips. Form dough into balls using a cookie scoop and arrange on a baking sheet.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until edges of cookies are lightly browned, about 12 minutes. Cool cookies on baking sheet 1 minute before transferring to a wire rack to cool.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
109 calories; protein 1g; carbohydrates 14.3g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 11.3mg; sodium 123.9mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (2)

Reviews:
GlynisTM
Rating: 2 stars
06/22/2015
These cookies came out cakey (cake mix) and we just did not care for them at all. Sorry! Read More
