Spinach Pie

This dish was great! i started with fresh spinach instead of frozen, and didn't quite use the entire bag. I added just a little more onion than what was called for and used Neufchatel Cheese simply because I didn't have any cottage cheese. This substitution really allowed for me to skip the heavy cream, it just melted and blended with everything so well. For the croutons, I used cheese and garlic croutons. I also decided to put the swiss cheese on the top of the pie. I added it at about the same time I put the croutons on. I also discovered that an entire hour wasn't needed for cooking. Mine was done in about 50 minutes.. (not really sure that 10 minutes make a difference, but still) Didn't use butter at all. A wonderful recipe that I will definitely add to my more frequent regime of "to be cooked." hope this was helpful =)