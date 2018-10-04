Spinach Pie
This was a really great easy recipe! I think it might need some more seasoning. I added a whole onion and some crumbled bacon into the mix. Then I topped it all off with a thin layer of seasoned bread crumbs.
too much egg - tasted really eggy, more of a quiche than a pie it was good, but not the pie I am after
This dish was great! i started with fresh spinach instead of frozen, and didn't quite use the entire bag. I added just a little more onion than what was called for and used Neufchatel Cheese simply because I didn't have any cottage cheese. This substitution really allowed for me to skip the heavy cream, it just melted and blended with everything so well. For the croutons, I used cheese and garlic croutons. I also decided to put the swiss cheese on the top of the pie. I added it at about the same time I put the croutons on. I also discovered that an entire hour wasn't needed for cooking. Mine was done in about 50 minutes.. (not really sure that 10 minutes make a difference, but still) Didn't use butter at all. A wonderful recipe that I will definitely add to my more frequent regime of "to be cooked." hope this was helpful =)
Loved it! Thank you!
This egg pie has the taste and consistency of a crustless quiche. It is so easy to make! I would prefer a firmer egg dish so next time I am going to use much less heavy cream and add more eggs so that it has more of the consistency of a frittata. This recipe is not really for me, but with changes might become something I make over and over. If you like quiche, you will like this recipe.
this recipes came out very good. The first time i used it i baked it in a 9 inch pie crust shell and substitured the shredded swiss chess for a shredded cheese mixture of cheedar, mozerella and montery jack. it came out great and my mother tolde me that i actually made a spinach qiuche. Very good for a beginnger and very easy to back.
Great recipe. I used fresh spinach. Minimizes the extra liquid problem. A low-carb, easy dish. I only used 1/2 the cheese. Not very filling but a good addition to a table.
This was good, but as others have said, a little too eggy. I used fresh spinach and added bacon, so I cooked the onions and spinach in the grease rather than using butter. Also subbed non-fat Greek yogurt for the half and half, which worked very well and cut back on the fat and cholesterol. Overall a nice dish. Thanks!
I used fresh spinach and added mushrooms - turned out great!
Very tasty and quick to throw together. I used fresh spinach that I steamed and squeezed dry, but otherwise followed the recipe as written.
Coarsely grated Parmesan is a delicious substitute if you don't have Swiss Cheese. Very yummy as a side dish or light meal.
This is an easy recipe. Use it as a guide. I added 1/4 cup of crispy beacon, 1 bunch of diced green onion along with a whole yellow onion. I mixed my cheeses. It is a wonderful recipe and fun to switch up.
Great!
First we/re told to use a large saucepan for the onions, and then when we're to add the spinach it says to use a skillet. Also, there is no mention of a pie crust, but the photo shows a pie crust. Otherwise, it's all good.
Delicious,,, even for peoople who thought they "hated" spinach
It was Great!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Amazing this is a new family fave and so good for you too easy to make!
Turned out delicious. I made a couple changes though. I fried up three pieces of bacon and crumbled it. Before I put it in the oven I sprinkled them all on the top. Also, I used Pepper jack cheese and put half in the mixture and the rest I put put on the top a few minutes before it was ready to come out of the oven. Loved it.
Will work harder to REALLY wring out the spinach better - ( I thought I had) it was quite tasty - the manpanion loved it!
It was so good and easy to make 5 stars hands down.
I followed the advice of others, using a whole small, fresh spinach, and adding a couple pieces of crumbled bacon. This one is a keeper!
Really easy to do, low carb recipe. If you are in a low carb diet like I am then this is a recipe you need to try.
This was good. I cut the salt and pepper in half and would leave out the nutmeg as I think it made it bitter. I also used fresh spinach and it turned out great.
I don't normally write a review, but this spinach pie is excellent! I have made it three times, great every time. I used swiss gruyere these for it, since no particular type of swiss cheese was specified, and the flavour o the cheese is really enhanced by the nutmeg. Thought that the spinach flavour would overpower everything, but it doesn't. I would (and have!) recommend this recipe to all who like spinach and want to try something simple, but very effective.
This was very disappointing and bland. Way too much spinach and not enough eggs. I would not recommend this recipe. My family of 5 was all in agreement on this one.
I put some tomato basil pasta sauce in instead of the tomatoes and boy was that a good choice!! I topped mine with olives and I thought they were perfection!
Children and parents all loved this at my house. I only used 2 eggs and eyeballed the amount of cream/egg mixture I put into the spinach since I was using an already-opened bag of fresh spinach and didn't quite know how much was in there. Despite the cream this didn't taste overly rich. Wonderful side!
Love it! Great flavor. We added.some ham to it . It is a keeper.
Delicious, satisfying breakfast pie.
I made this as written other than using sautéed fresh spinach. It is a delicious and simple dish. I may have used more nutmeg than called for, but I will continue to do this...nice subtle touch.
Easy to follow. I used fresh spinach. I also used Feta cheese and cheddar. It was delicious. Oh and I added one more egg.
It's good, but I made it with a pie crust, added wild mushrooms, and changed the cheese to Mozzarella and Parmesan to add a bit more zip. I also added two dashes of cayenne. My husband loved it!
loved this easy quick recipe. I added more onion, cheese, and included some cooked broccoli.
I added bacon fat and sliced roast beef; also some green onions, a celery stick, a carrot and two mushrooms since i didn't have enough spinach at that time. adding celery seeds, smoked salt and bread crumbs gave it a great color and texture at the end. Tasted great!
I felt this dish was the potential for greatness. So I ran out of onion, sadly, and we don't use cream for lactose intolerance issues, so I figured I'd use 8 oz of Swiss Cheese (instead of the 1/2 cup as stated) which I grated. I also used 8 eggs for 4 of us. I used about 12-14 oz of fresh spinach. And for some reason I felt lazy and used a food processor to beat the eggs. What I did not know is that after 20 minutes in the oven, this beautiful dish would puff up into nearly a fluffy souflee with a partially moist middle. It was wonderful in a very delicate way. Hubby thought it should have had more flavor and suggested feta and maybe some peppers, but I actually think the delicate and subtle nutmeg, butter, cheeses and spinach go very well here. The spinach acts as a "crust" and holds this together as an entree, and I served with homemade potato cake grilled on a hot skillet. I'd give it another star if it didn't require some tweaking and the photos were more revealing.
I added sharp cheddar, bacon, seasoned salt and more butter. I lined my Pam with a pie crust! It was so good my kids ate all of it! No leftovers!
Excellent recipe! I've made it several times and my favorite addition is 8oz of slice mushrooms sauted with the onions, before the spinach is added to the pan.
Pretty good recipe!! The nutmeg was a great idea I never would have thought of. I used about 2 big handfuls of fresh spinach instead of frozen and about half the cream.
I liked this recipe because it is pretty simple and has few ingredients. I substituted sour cream and milk for the whipping cream. I used one large cast iron skillet for the whole recipe. I increased eggs to 5 because I wanted it “eggier”
This is delicious. I sprinkled green onions on the top. Will make this again, great dish for a brunch.
Great & easy
Added feta
I used fresh spinach, turning heat down, add to melted butter and saute gently until wilted.
Excellent.... super easy to substitute ingredients... which you have on hand.... I used red peppers, mushrooms, farmers cheese, and fresh steamed spinach .... Yummy!
I used the skillet instead of transferring to a pie pan. Worked out great and I saved on dishes.
