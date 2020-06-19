Gochujang Sauce
I use this sauce in many of the Asian dishes I make. It's fantastic on wings instead of traditional buffalo wing sauce.
we really liked the taste of this with minor alterations.. subbed sambal olec for the korean chile paste and brown sugar for the white.. also used half the ginger bc i grated mine on a microplane which makes it basically pulp and i always worry about it being too strong.. i could totally see how this would go great on wings.. i'd simmer this if i were to go that route.. i think it would be a great sauce over some chicken and rice.. as is i'd dip wontons and eggrolls in it.. but today bf wants to use it as a baste and quick marinade for a grilled spatchcock chicken.. ty for the recipeRead More
Made this twice. It's so tasty on any meat. White sugar is a little unnecessary (there are plenty of carbs in the paste) and I went overboard on the green onions with no regrets. Also made it with ground ginger powder instead of grated ginger and it was just fine. I think it would be fine with garlic powder as well to save some time.
This was super tasty and super easy. I will definitely make again.
This turned out great and was shockingly easy. I upped the sugar just a bit and used Apple Cider vinegar which I think added a nice fruity tang.
So, so good. I used a “mild” gochujang, which was plenty spicy for me (I would say I have a medium spice tolerance, but I was worried at first that this would be too hot). I didn’t have green onions handy so I used dried chives and a teaspoon of onion powder. I adjusted the flavours so I felt I had a nice balance between hot, sour, sweet, and salty (I added a bit of fish sauce for extra salt). Brushed it on chicken thighs and grilled them. The cooking process mellowed the spice a bit and brought out a bit of the sweet. It was fabulous. I will come back to this recipe again!
Did a triple batch. Used a tsp sugar and 1 tsp dried ginger in place of the ginger and sugar amounts in the recipe. It worked fine
I just finished making it and had a small spoonful on it's own to test the flavor and loved it. Leaving it in the fridge overnight to let the flavor mingle and then plan to add it to some ramen, and possibly even some scrambled eggs as well.
