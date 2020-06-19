Gochujang Sauce

4.7
11 Ratings
  • 5 8
  • 4 3
  • 3 0
  • 2 0
  • 1 0

I use this sauce in many of the Asian dishes I make. It's fantastic on wings instead of traditional buffalo wing sauce.

Recipe by Katie Paulson

Gallery

Recipe Summary

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk gochujang, green onions, soy sauce, rice vinegar, garlic, sesame seeds, sugar, ginger, and sesame oil together in a bowl until smooth.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
39 calories; protein 0.7g; carbohydrates 4.3g; fat 1.9g; sodium 543.8mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement
© Copyright 2022 Allrecipes. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 09/14/2022