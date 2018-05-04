Buttery Nipple Gourmet Pudding Shots

Rating: 5 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 3
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Pudding shots are not just for college.

By TheBritishBaker

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 pudding shots
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir milk, schnapps, Irish cream liqueur, vodka, and coffee-flavored liqueur together in a bowl. Add pudding mix and blend thoroughly. Spoon into disposable shot cups and refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
97 calories; protein 1.2g; carbohydrates 14.4g; fat 0.7g; cholesterol 2.8mg; sodium 139.3mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Reviews:
Northwoodsluvr
Rating: 5 stars
03/03/2017
Added about 4 oz. of Cool Whip and topped with Heath toffee bits. Makes 24 cups. Served in 2 oz. lidded condiment cups at an adult ice cream social and everybody went crazy for them. Will definitely make them again. They also keep very well in a freezer as a last minute dessert option! Read More
Rebekah Rose Hills
Allstar
Rating: 5 stars
05/25/2016
This was incredible and veryyyy strong! It's half liquor so I expected no less. The butterscotch flavor is very nice it's smooth creamy and potent! Read More
Kati Bug
Rating: 5 stars
10/09/2015
Totally love this recipe. I doubled the recipe and made 30 1.5oz shots. I followed the recipe exactly. It's sweet and of course the liquor content is low so you don't get that grainy liquor after taste at all. Great for adult parties. Read More
