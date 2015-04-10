Oreo® Cookie Gourmet Pudding Shots
Servings Per Recipe: 12
Calories: 139.7
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.9g 2 %
carbohydrates: 13.7g 4 %
sugars: 11.6g
fat: 5.4g 8 %
saturated fat: 4.3g 22 %
cholesterol: 1.6mg 1 %
vitamin a iu: 65.1IU 1 %
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
folate: 1mcg
calcium: 24.9mg 3 %
magnesium: 2.6mg 1 %
potassium: 34mg 1 %
sodium: 130.6mg 5 %
calories from fat: 48.8
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved