Oreo® Cookie Gourmet Pudding Shots

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Pudding shots are not just for college.

By TheBritishBaker

Gallery

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
additional:
30 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 pudding shots
Nutrition Info
Advertisement

Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Stir milk, vodka, and pudding mix together in a bowl until mixture thickens. Fold in whipped topping. Spoon into disposable shot cups and refrigerate until chilled, at least 30 minutes.

    Advertisement

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
140 calories; protein 0.9g; carbohydrates 13.7g; fat 5.4g; cholesterol 1.6mg; sodium 130.6mg. Full Nutrition
Advertisement

Reviews (4)

Read More Reviews

Most helpful positive review

Wendi
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2016
Yummy!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0
Reviews:
Most Helpful Most Positive Least Positive Newest
Wendi
Rating: 5 stars
09/28/2016
Yummy!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
KG'ma
Rating: 5 stars
12/26/2017
Adjust the alcohol amount to your own liking. I topped with whipped cream and crushed Oreo cookies. Had to make a second non-alcholoic batch for the younger group because they looked so good that the kids wanted some too! Read More
© Copyright 2022 allrecipes.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.allrecipes.com 01/15/2022