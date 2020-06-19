RumChata Pudding Shots
These RumChata pudding shots are even better than Jell-O shots. You could also serve these after dinner in place of dessert.
Instead of milk and whipped topping, I use heavy whipping cream.Read More
We used varied flavors of pudding, and also made with sugar free pudding. Pumpkin flavored pudding was great for the holidays. FYI, you can also put this in a single smallish container with a lid and then scoop like ice cream! Makes great grown up sundaes :-)
Yum! Even better is using cheesecake pudding instead of chocolate!
A previous reviewer suggested using Cheesecake Pudding. It is always the hit of the party. Warning: I follow a dairy-free diet and tried to use almond milk. It was a disaster - the pudding did not thicken.
This was a huge hit. A triple batch made 57 2 oz cups.
Thought it was odd to freeze it instead of refrigerating it, but did as told. ; ) It is delicious. Also stirred a tablespoonful into a cup of coffee... best creamer ever! Thanks for the great recipe!
Perfect, made just the way the recipe says.
I used sugar free cheesecake jello pudding. Everyone loved them. I will definitely make them again !
Actually, I was looking for a 'pudding shot ice box cake' and I couldn't find a recipe for one, so I had to improvise --and so glad I did! I think next time I make this, however, I'm going to use only cooked pudding mixes. The texture is so much smoother. I used one small box each of vanilla instant pudding mix and chocolate pudding mix (I had to cook the chocolate mix because I had no instant on hand). I added 1/2 cup Rum Chatta to the vanilla pudding layer and added 1/4 cup Amaretto to the chocolate layer after it cooled. Graham crackers went on the bottom and between alternating layers of the puddings. Cool Whip was placed on every layer and on top and one vanilla layer had thinly sliced bananas that were coated with lemon juice so they wouldn't turn brown. It went into the freezer (not necessary) for about 3 hours then moved to the fridge overnight. I thought I would miss real whipped cream but--nope! Turned out so yummy! This is good to have after dinner, like when you would have a Tirmisu for example. PS: You will notice and feel some affect from the alcohol.
Easy & delicious!
These pudding shots were the hit of the party! I had a few left over and I put them in the freezer. I found they serve as a wonderful ice cream like treat for when I need something sweet. Highly recommend.
This is wonderful as is. I decided to use alcoholic egg nogg and white chocolate pudding and it was a huge hit for Christmastime! I love how you can experiment with different flavors with this recipe.
Great mini dessert!
I used vanilla pudding & everyone loved them.
Sooo good. I put one in my after-dinner coffee!! Yummy!!!
Lawdy! YUM! POTENT! I used half and half instead of milk. These are a perfect after dinner cocktail/dessert and sure to impress your guests. Add some more whip cream to the top for a pretty presentation.
These are so amazing. Made exactly as directions stated. They were a big hit at Coach Bingo!
This was delicious and so easy to make. Everyone enjoyed them!
These were a big hit with everyone!
I will make this again. I have made it several times. Everyone loves the.
This is delicious frozen! I made this for Thanksgiving and everyone went crazy for it! I didn't make it a shot, it was just too good. I put it in larger glasses and put it in the freezer. It was RumChata ice cream...absolutely delicious.
Made these with vanilla cheesecake pudding and chocolate as well. Won the best drink trophy at a friends' party :). So simple and so good!
Easy and total hit of the party.
