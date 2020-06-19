RumChata Pudding Shots

These RumChata pudding shots are even better than Jell-O shots. You could also serve these after dinner in place of dessert.

Recipe by DebbyJean

prep:
15 mins
additional:
3 hrs
total:
3 hrs 15 mins
Servings:
15
Yield:
15 pudding shots
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

15
Original recipe yields 15 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Mix milk, rum cream liqueur, and pudding mix together in a bowl until thickened. Gently stir whipped topping into the pudding mixture.

  • Spoon into disposable shot cups and place on a plate. Freeze until chilled and set, at least 3 hours.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
138 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 16.9g; fat 5.8g; cholesterol 5.2mg; sodium 126.7mg. Full Nutrition
