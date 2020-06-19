RumChata Pudding Shots

Actually, I was looking for a 'pudding shot ice box cake' and I couldn't find a recipe for one, so I had to improvise --and so glad I did! I think next time I make this, however, I'm going to use only cooked pudding mixes. The texture is so much smoother. I used one small box each of vanilla instant pudding mix and chocolate pudding mix (I had to cook the chocolate mix because I had no instant on hand). I added 1/2 cup Rum Chatta to the vanilla pudding layer and added 1/4 cup Amaretto to the chocolate layer after it cooled. Graham crackers went on the bottom and between alternating layers of the puddings. Cool Whip was placed on every layer and on top and one vanilla layer had thinly sliced bananas that were coated with lemon juice so they wouldn't turn brown. It went into the freezer (not necessary) for about 3 hours then moved to the fridge overnight. I thought I would miss real whipped cream but--nope! Turned out so yummy! This is good to have after dinner, like when you would have a Tirmisu for example. PS: You will notice and feel some affect from the alcohol.