America's Best Barbeque Rub

Rating: 3.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 0
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

After traveling all over America looking for the best BBQ recipe, we found one on a golf course in Twin Falls, Idaho. I hope you enjoy it as much as our family does. This rub is best on any meat that goes on a charcoal grill. The rub should be applied a day in advance for large cuts and a few hours in advance for smaller cuts. Store the rub in a airtight jar away from heat or light. It will keep for six months. This is especially good using some smoking chips on top of the charcoal. Just soak the chips in water and then put them in foil on top of the coals.

By CARLYHUSTON

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

8
Original recipe yields 8 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, paprika, black pepper, coarse salt, cumin, hickory salt, garlic powder, onion powder, celery seeds, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
55 calories; protein 1.3g; carbohydrates 12.1g; fat 1g; sodium 3031.2mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Joel Krauel
Rating: 4 stars
02/12/2020
The whole family likes this rub when I make it. The only thing I change is the celery seeds. I can't find them anywhere and use a little celery salt instead. Read More

Crikkitt
Allstar
Rating: 3 stars
11/24/2015
This one was okay. When my son tasted the meat we had flavored with this rub he said it tasted like Mexican food. That's probably the cumin and paprika. It was good but we like another rub better. Read More
Helpful
(1)
