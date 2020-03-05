America's Best Barbeque Rub

After traveling all over America looking for the best BBQ recipe, we found one on a golf course in Twin Falls, Idaho. I hope you enjoy it as much as our family does. This rub is best on any meat that goes on a charcoal grill. The rub should be applied a day in advance for large cuts and a few hours in advance for smaller cuts. Store the rub in a airtight jar away from heat or light. It will keep for six months. This is especially good using some smoking chips on top of the charcoal. Just soak the chips in water and then put them in foil on top of the coals.