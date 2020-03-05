Dry Rub for Ribs or Chicken
Servings Per Recipe: 4
Calories: 136.6
% Daily Value *
protein: 1.5g 3 %
carbohydrates: 33.9g 11 %
dietary fiber: 2.5g 10 %
sugars: 28.2g
fat: 0.7g 1 %
saturated fat: 0.1g 1 %
vitamin a iu: 2279.5IU 46 %
niacin equivalents: 0.8mg 6 %
vitamin b6: 0.3mg 17 %
vitamin c: 4.4mg 7 %
folate: 8.1mcg 2 %
calcium: 49.7mg 5 %
iron: 1.9mg 11 %
magnesium: 18.4mg 7 %
potassium: 208.3mg 6 %
sodium: 1755.8mg 70 %
calories from fat: 6.7
