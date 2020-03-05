Dry Rub for Ribs or Chicken

Rating: 4.7 stars
46 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 33
  • 4 star values: 12
  • 3 star values: 1
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

Use this delicious rub on ribs or chicken. Rub into ribs or chicken and refrigerate overnight.

By Love to cook

Recipe Summary test

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
4
Yield:
4 servings
Ingredients

4
Original recipe yields 4 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, paprika, black pepper, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, and red pepper flakes together in a bowl.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
137 calories; protein 1.5g; carbohydrates 33.9g; fat 0.7g; sodium 1755.8mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (56)

Most helpful positive review

Carolyn LaLumiere Miller
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2015
Perfect and simple dry rub. This is very easy to make and leads to tender, flavorful ribs. I like that it is middle of the road in spiciness and doesn't have any odd flavors. Read More
Most helpful critical review

bweinberg77
Rating: 3 stars
03/21/2016
The flavor of this rub was nice on baked chicken however I thought it was much too spicy for me and my family (and I usually like spicier foods). Read More
Carolyn LaLumiere Miller
Rating: 5 stars
12/28/2015
Perfect and simple dry rub. This is very easy to make and leads to tender, flavorful ribs. I like that it is middle of the road in spiciness and doesn't have any odd flavors. Read More
fourmacs2002
Rating: 5 stars
03/11/2016
Pretty much followed the recipe with the following exceptions: used 1 tbl spoon smoked paprika and 1 tbl spoon regular, less black pepper, 1/8 tsp cayenne; 1/4 tsp ginger. Delicious!! Read More
Jess P.
Rating: 5 stars
05/31/2015
I absolutely love this rub! I put all ingredients except chilli pepper flakes which I regret it would have gave it a kick! If you like a well balanced rub try this not too sweet and not too spicy! Read More
Nette Meoneth Lewis
Rating: 5 stars
11/03/2019
Instead of salt I used adobo Read More
Diana Mc
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
05/19/2015
This rub smells so good. I can not wait to use it tonight on our chicken. Read More
lafairb
Rating: 5 stars
04/26/2018
Loved it. Marinated the chick overnight in a bag with one large lime & water. Was very tender. Read More
Craig Nieder
Rating: 5 stars
08/12/2017
Made it exact and smoked wings on my pellet grille. 3 hours and turned out fantastic. Sweet and spicy and a little kick every now and then from the red pepper flakes. Read More
Wheresmytoast
Rating: 5 stars
09/11/2020
I used it as a dry rub on chicken wings. It was an instant hit with my family and friends! Thumbs way up! Read More
Kc Nordquist
Rating: 4 stars
01/13/2017
A decent beginner's rub. We cut down the red pepper flakes to 1/2 teaspoon and the black pepper to 1 teaspoon. We kinda like having the taste buds on our tongue and not flamed away. Read More
bweinberg77
Rating: 3 stars
03/21/2016
The flavor of this rub was nice on baked chicken however I thought it was much too spicy for me and my family (and I usually like spicier foods). Read More
