Easy Balsamic Glaze

Balsamic glaze used to brush on meats.

By Jeff

prep:
5 mins
cook:
5 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
6
Yield:
6 servings
Ingredients

6
Original recipe yields 6 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk brown sugar, water, vinegar, teriyaki sauce, and cornstarch together in a small saucepan; bring to a boil, reduce heat to low, and simmer, stirring frequently, until glaze thickens, 5 to 10 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
160 calories; protein 0.8g; carbohydrates 40.3g; sodium 471.1mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (8)

Most helpful positive review

Reviews:
Kymberleigh
Rating: 5 stars
01/13/2016
I made a few easy changes. I used balsamic vinegar instead of white, omitted the teriyaki sauce, and added garlic. Was awesome, even my kids loved it and they hate everything. A very nice base recipe to work with. Read More
Helpful
(6)
Jeff
Rating: 5 stars
05/19/2016
The original recipe left out the balsamic vinegar! Sorry...I suggest adding a 1/4 cup of a good quality balsamic (adjust to taste). This is my recipe and I used it on a pork roast. My family and I loved it and hope you do too! Read More
Helpful
(4)
Y6mustang
Rating: 4 stars
10/24/2015
50 / 50 on the vinegar and balsamic vinegar. Good thick sweet sauce. It would be a good base sauce if you wanted to add too it. Read More
Helpful
(3)
Debbie Pritko
Rating: 5 stars
04/01/2016
Wonderful glaze and so easy!!! Read More
Helpful
(2)
Jessica Werner
Rating: 4 stars
08/31/2017
I made this glaze to drizzle over a goat cheese chicken recipe. It was good. I halved the recipe because a little balsamic goes a long way. I am glad I read reviews first or I wouldn't have seen the note about the omitted balsamic. Read More
Helpful
(1)
Gemma Gemma
Rating: 5 stars
09/15/2018
love love love this recipe.ONLY thing I did different was instead of using teriyaki sauce, i used sweet chili & it balanced this recipe perfect Read More
Helpful
(1)
Aisha's Kitchen
Rating: 5 stars
10/22/2018
Very simple recipe. I didn t make any changes. It was delicious. I served on pork chops. Read More
echonutz
Rating: 5 stars
03/05/2019
I wasn t sure if it was supposed to be packed brown sugar or not. A bit sweet for me (used packed) but I really loved it on salmon. Fantastic. Will try again. Thanks Read More
