Easy Balsamic Glaze
Servings Per Recipe: 6
Calories: 160.4
% Daily Value *
protein: 0.8g 2 %
carbohydrates: 40.3g 13 %
sugars: 37.3g
niacin equivalents: 0.2mg 2 %
folate: 1.3mcg
calcium: 34.1mg 3 %
iron: 0.5mg 3 %
magnesium: 10.9mg 4 %
potassium: 76mg 2 %
sodium: 471.1mg 19 %
*Percent Daily Values are based on a 2,000 calorie diet. Your daily values may be higher or lower depending on your calorie needs.
**Nutrient information is not available for all ingredients. Amount is based on available nutrient data.
(-)Information is not currently available for this nutrient. If you are following a medically restrictive diet, please consult your doctor or registered dietitian before preparing this recipe for personal consumption.
Powered by the ESHA Research Database © 2018,
ESHA Research, Inc. All Rights Reserved