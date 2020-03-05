Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans

This was SO good! My 6 & 8 year old gobbled it up! It's pretty forgiving as well...changed slightly for what I had on hand & it still tasted great. I wasn't really sure if this was a side dish or a main dish but I served it with big fruit & veggie smoothies & called it dinner! My modifications (so I remember later)...used a whole pound of bacon...chopped, cooked half way & drained before adding hamburger, used a can of refried beans (no baked beans on hand) and a can of white kidney beans, reduced brown sugar to 1/3 cup packed, added 1 cup of water with a beef bouillon cube since I did this on the stove top not the crockpot, added a couple good splashes of apple cider vinegar and put a half onion in to simmer with it as opposed to chopped onion (kids don't care for chopped onions but enjoy the flavor). I let this simmer on the stove top for a couple of hours before serving & it was perfect! Will definitely be making this again, thanks!!