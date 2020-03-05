Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans
This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.
Excellent beans but it makes a lot! I did change a couple of things but I think the original recipe would be delicious! I used a 28oz can of Bushes baked beans, 1 can of chili beans, and 1 can of navy beans. I did use the full cup of sugar and catsup. I sprinkled a good amount of dried onions instead of using diced. I also only used 1/2 lb ground beef and no bacon (trying to lower the calories). Let cook for about 4 hours on low, then 1 hour on high without the lid.. thickened right up.
I liked the recipe. The next time I make it, I will decrease the amount of sugar to half. As written,in my opinion, it is a tad too sweet. I also added hot sauce in an attempt to cut the sweetness. I will again add hot sauce to spice it up a bit.
I would love to give these beans a try. However, I am rethinking this simply because no one has reviewed this recipe without making as is. And again, their review is based on their changes. If, after making a recipe, I feel a need to make changes the next time, I will be respectful and keep my changes to myself and save only, with my changes. Just saying.
These are very delicious. I did substitute kidney beans with chile beans and pinto beans for lima beans because I can't stand them. But everything else was as written. Flavor was great.
Made as is: This Hobo Beans model is sheer genius; the key is finding the right quality ingredient brands ( not necessarily the top dollar ones, either !! ) to make per directions---and it's not hard to do. First time, I was amazed at the balance to Tex-Mex and BBQ smokehouse flavor essences, something I really didn't expect. Kids love this dish served them in taco shell bowls, topped with shredded cheese ( cheddar or pepperjack ) and I've wowed guests, stuffing Hobo Beans in emptied green pepper shells and oven roasting them. This Hobo Beans model WILL inspire you to add personal artisan touches / tweaks--but you got to first make this by the book.
This is a really good combination of beans, ground beef, and bacon, and the taste is similar to a traditional Calico Beans. I knew 1 cup of brown sugar would be way too sweet for our tastes, so I cut that in half, and we were happy with the level of sweetness. Enjoyed this with some mini jalapeño corn muffins. Thanks for sharing, this one's easy and gets a thumbs up in this house!
Very tasty , I did add red and green peppers along with red and sweet onions, took samplings to work and every one loved it. Served with cornbread.
Followed the recipe as written ish. Great recipe, real comfort food. However after reading reviews I decided to cut sugar in half. It sounded like a lot of brown sugar for that amount of ingredients and collectively we all thought it was still a bit too sweet. Will certainly make again but next time I will start with a 1/4 cup and add if I need to. Truth be known I had it for breakfast the next morning. What was I suppose to do? It was just sitting in the crockpot calling my name!
This was always a favorite of my husband. I put a few onions and green peppers and a few hot peppers just to give it a little of my own touch. But with or without my own stuff it's a grand dish. a real keeper!
simple to make but was ungodly sweet. would half the brown sugar if I made it again
I love this recipe as is!!!! It's always a crowd pleaser and it makes ALOT!!!!!!!!! Thanks for the recipe
I have made this recipe for reunion, birthdays, holidays and graduations. When I ask what they want me to bring, they always ask for these beans. I usually make 8-10 times the recipe. I use 1/2 cup of brown sugar and 1/2 cup of white for once the recipe. I also add 1 Tbsp cider vinegar, and I use dried mustard. Some times I add the Tabasco. I never have any left overs. The vinegar, levels out the sweetness. Also if I can find them I like Bush's small butter beans, better than the large ones.
Awesome
So amazing. easy to make, filling and delicious.
It was a great dish. I did as others had suggested and only use half of the sugar, I think a full cup would be way to sweet. I also added some BBQ sauce to mine.
I make one similar to this, except I used the, baby lima, light red kidney, Van Camp pork beans(no pork). Cooked: 1/2 lbTurkey hamburger, 1 pkg-turkey Sausage sweet or turkey kelbsa. 1 small onion chopped. 5-10 slices ofTurkey bacon not cooked chopped add with 4 tblspn butter squares on top. No mustard, but added dashes of honey, ketchup and barbecue sauce to taste. Keep other ingredients not changed as listed above. Follow cooking of raw meat above, except bacon. Then combine everthing into large baking dish or casserole dish and Baked in oven 350 for 40-45 mins covered. Uncover last 10 mins to brown bacon on top. * you can omit honey if too sweet. Brown sugar is enough*
Family favorite at Memorial Day and other events... I am not a creative cook so recipes are followed to the “T”. This is excellent.
I used canned beans. somehow they cook faster!
Wonderful recipe. I did cut down on the sugar to .75 cup as I found the full cup a bit sweet the first time I made it. These are so good, thanks for this recipe!
Everybody liked it, especially the kiddos. I left out the brown sugar, cuz I'm a mean daddy. I like that you can sneak in some lima beans. Bacon is expensive, so I leave it out sometimes. A dash of spicy/sweet BBQ sauce was well received I served it with sweet cornbread muffins. No leftovers!
I’ve made this just like the recipe says and it tastes fantastic! It’s a real favorite in my family and it’s easy to make too. Definitely a five star recipe!
This was SO good! My 6 & 8 year old gobbled it up! It's pretty forgiving as well...changed slightly for what I had on hand & it still tasted great. I wasn't really sure if this was a side dish or a main dish but I served it with big fruit & veggie smoothies & called it dinner! My modifications (so I remember later)...used a whole pound of bacon...chopped, cooked half way & drained before adding hamburger, used a can of refried beans (no baked beans on hand) and a can of white kidney beans, reduced brown sugar to 1/3 cup packed, added 1 cup of water with a beef bouillon cube since I did this on the stove top not the crockpot, added a couple good splashes of apple cider vinegar and put a half onion in to simmer with it as opposed to chopped onion (kids don't care for chopped onions but enjoy the flavor). I let this simmer on the stove top for a couple of hours before serving & it was perfect! Will definitely be making this again, thanks!!
These beans were delicious! I also halved the sugar - great suggestion from other reviewers. Also, in the future, I would cook the bacon first - not with the ground beef. It was not "done'" enough for me.
It is perfect for those who love to cook but either don't have the time or are single. You can have leftovers - -which taste wonderful- - for a couple of days.
Loved it. kids likes it too which is always a plus. I made it exactly as the recipe said. I have made hobo beans a regular meal in our house.
First time making it today. Made it for potluck at work. Outstanding. Added black beans also (extra protein). I think next time I will cut down the brown sugar by half. I also added about 1/2 cup of water and it cooks up like chili. Got multiple compliments. Happy eating.
Evertime I have made this recipe, it receives RAVE reviews and I am asked to bring it to every function where we are asked to bring a dish to pass. Whether prepared exactly as written or when I've changed up the variety of beans, there has never been so much as a spoonful left....even needing to double the recipe. In, fact, I'm cooking up another batch RIGHT NOW for a BBQ tomorrow afternoon
This is some good stuff. Nice and thick and warm. Good for several meals for a couple or enough for a small group (5-6 people). I even add my own ingredients to it at times
Yes, I use didn't cans of beans, leftover meat hotdogs, sausage ground beef, short ribs, pork ribs. Green peppers and.or red, yellow. Onions. Bacon, salt pork. And I use molasses bbq sauce mustard, brown sugar,
I liked them. family thought they were too sweet. I'll make again with some modifications to suit out tastes
Husband is the cook in the family. I give him recipes to try. this was a hit at our house. Didn't change a thing. Will make again
They're alright.
I used 12 oz of bacon & cut brown sugar down to 1/4 cup . I plan to cut brown sugar down to 1/8 cup next time I make this . I made a pan of jalapeno cornbread to go with this & it was a hit ! Will definitely make again .
It was so awesome! Made it exactly like the recipe stated and it came out amazing! The only thing is that my Crock-Pot on low didn't hear up quite enough. So I heated it up more when it was done cooking. But all in all, it was a great recipe. Plus, I'm injured and have only one arm useful to me and other than cutting all the onions, I made it alright! Thanks for such a fantastic recipe!
I have made this using the recipe as written and everyone has loved them. You do get a lot out of one batch. They are great for summer parties and pot lucks. My only issue is they are very sweet so next time I would lessen the amount of sugar. (Of course this is only my preference on how I prefer beans).
Delicious. It would also make a dinner.
Because I didn’t have enough hamburger I added Sausage, the second night I added hamburger, it was delicious, definitely will make this again
This was good. The only thing I would change next time is to cut back on the sugar and ketchup,as my hubby doesn't like really sweet beans. I served this on top of buttermilk biscuits. Great recipe to build from. Thank you!