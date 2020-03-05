Slow Cooker Cowboy Beans

This slow cooker recipe delivers a hearty dish of hamburger, bacon, and beans in a thick and sweet sauce.

By Heather

prep:
10 mins
cook:
3 hrs 10 mins
total:
3 hrs 20 mins
Servings:
8
Yield:
8 servings
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat a large skillet over medium-high heat. Cook and stir hamburger and bacon together in the hot skillet until hamburger is browned and crumbly, 7 to 10 minutes.

  • Stir cooked hamburger and bacon, baked beans with pork, kidney beans, lima beans, onions, ketchup, brown sugar, and mustard together in the bottom of your slow cooker.

  • Cook on Low until hot and thickened, at least 3 hours.

Per Serving:
471 calories; protein 24.8g; carbohydrates 67.7g; fat 12.6g; cholesterol 52.6mg; sodium 1216.7mg. Full Nutrition
