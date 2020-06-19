Mom's Rhubarb Crisp

This rhubarb crisp is a delicious dessert that was a summer staple in my family growing up. It's an easy, delicious way to use up the summer surplus of rhubarb!

Recipe by Nikki

prep:
15 mins
cook:
45 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
9
Yield:
1 8x8-inch pan
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Topping:

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Grease an 8-inch square baking dish.

  • Mix together rhubarb, sugar, flour, water, cinnamon, and allspice in a large bowl until combined. Set aside.

  • Make topping: Mix together oats, brown sugar, and flour in another large bowl. Use a pastry cutter to incorporate butter into oat mixture until crumbly.

  • Press about 1/2 of the oat topping into the bottom of the prepared baking dish. Top with rhubarb mixture; cover with remaining topping.

  • Bake in the preheated oven until filling is set and top is lightly browned, about 45 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
299 calories; protein 2.5g; carbohydrates 49.4g; fat 11g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 82mg. Full Nutrition
