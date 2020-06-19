Mom's Rhubarb Crisp
This rhubarb crisp is a delicious dessert that was a summer staple in my family growing up. It's an easy, delicious way to use up the summer surplus of rhubarb!
We love rhubarb crisp and this was a good recipe for us. I reduced the sugar to 2 tbsps in the fruit filling, not 1/2 cup, omitted the water and used 2 tbsps flour not 1 tbsp as I used frozen rhubarb that I had thawed and drained. Baked in 45 minutes in my oven. Thanks for sharing.Read More
I made it exactly as recipe, however, it seemed to lack the crispness. Great taste but not at all attractive.Read More
I doubled the recipe and used a 9x13 pan instead. Everyone loved it and I received comments of "it's perfectly sweet and tart together." It was served with vanilla ice cream fresh out of the oven.
This is by far my favorite rhubarb crisp recipe! I like a high crumble to fruit ratio and this is the first time I've not had to make 1 and 1/2 times the crumble to have enough. Just right without covering up the fruit. Other reviewers have not used the optional allspice and have substituted other spices which I'm sure is also good but if you have it on hand, use it! It seriously enhances the rhubarb and the crisp. The only changes I made are cutting the white sugar in half (I like the tartness of the rhubarb) and I add the cinnamon & allspice to the crumble mixture as I prefer the spice in with the oatmeal. I've made it as written and once it's in your mouth, you can't really tell which portion was spiced and which was not. Just a mental thing for me.
Great recipe! I increased the rhubarb to 4 c. because I had a lot, but otherwise made no changes.
Fabulous! Not overly sweet (which is how we like it). Instead of allspice, I added 1/4 t nutmeg and 1/4 t cloves. I also added 1 t vanilla to the crisp ingredients and additional oats. Perfect for us.
I made a gluten free version of this recipe with gf old fashioned oats and gf flour called 1 to 1. I made my substitutions without altering the amounts and it turned out great!
This is the best Rhubarb crisp that I have ever had!
Made it again, in a 9x13 doubling everything and adding two more cups of rhubarb (8 total) and leaving out the allspice this time. turned out great!
My husband said his only complaint is that I didn’t make enough! Guess I need to double it the next time! Delicious!
Nikki: Fantastic recipe! Easy to make and tastes great. I made this as a desert for a barbecue we had. What makes it unique is the bottom crust. Right out of the oven with some vanilla ice cream over top and you've got a winner. This will become a springtime go-to. Uncle jj
Love this recipe. After reading other comments I cut down on the sugar. Two TB of white sugar in the rhubarb and 1/2 cup brown in the topping. Perfect for us. I would use more rhubarb if I had it.
Doubled like so many. Did the crumb topping in the food processor for speed. Added a little salt to the filling because it enhances the sweetness. keeping this oneonmy list!
Delicious! I followed the recipe exactly. Next time I'll try cutting the recipe for the topping in half and putting it just on the top rather than both top and bottom, in order to reduce the amount of butter.
Made it exactly as written! Great and very easy!!
I made a double batch of this and took it to work. Everyone loved it! I made no changes to the recipe.
This was delicious. I doubled the recipe to make it in a 9x13 and used 7 cups of rhubarb. Make sure you grease the pan well!
Have made many crisps and they were just okay but this one is a keeper. Made it with fresh rhubarb, absolutely delicious! I only made two change I added a little lemon zest because I think it adds a little zip to rhubarb plus I added a little nutmeg instead of allspice. Will be making this again soon.
This was very sweet with a nice tartness from the rhubarb. I was looking for a recipe to use rhubarb in, when I came across this recipe. I've never had rhubarb before and wasn't sure that I would like it but this recipe really sweetens it up for a tasty dessert.
Wow! This recipe is delicious! Dangerously delicious. I think I could eat the whole pan. I added slightly more then 3 cups of rhubarb but left the rest of the recipe the same.
A perfect blend of flavours for Mom's Rhubarb Crisp. Not too tart and not too sweet. I was surprised by how quickly I was able to put it all together and into the oven.
Yummmm
Will definitely make again!
Wow! Finally a recipe that you don’t need to make any changes. I love vanilla when I bake so I added it just like another reviewer did. It would be great without it but I like the vanilla in baking! It was amazing and it had perfect sweet and tart taste!
My most favourite rhubarb crisp recipe EVER!!!
I found some rhubarb at the local garden center and suddenly had a craving for MY mom’s rhubarb crisp. Got home and couldn’t find her recipe anywhere so did a quick allrecipes search and found this. Dad was coming over for dinner and I was under a time crunch, so I chopped up the rhubarb and tossed it in the pan, poured the flour and sugar blend over the top and popped that in the oven while mixing up the oatmeal mixture - just like I remember Mom doing. Then I spread all of the oatmeal mixture over the top of the warmed rhubarb and back into the oven for 45 minutes. Perfection! Dad thought it tasted great, we all loved it - tart but sweet, slightly crunchy topping. So good - just like Mom use to make! Thank you! Buy the way, when I came back to write the review, I actually read through the directions and found out half of the crumb mixture was suppose to go on the bottom! :-) I might have to try it that way next time- even though it is not the way my mom made rhubarb crisp ;-)
Excellent; doubled the recipe and made in a 9 x 13" pan. Baking it for 45 minutes was too long as the rhubarb was mushy but still very good. Will finish eating it over ice cream. Yum!
best crisp I've ever made!
I'm making it again. Immediately!
Really good and easy crisp. This will be my go to recipe for sure. Think
I make this all the time. I use all brown sugar and whole wheat flour. My friends and family love it.
This was absolutely delicious! I used this recipe because I had all the ingredients and so pleased I did! Only thing I added was chia seeds to the rhubarb mixture and only because I like them! Perfect!
Made as written, no allspice. Was excellent!
Delicious Will make it again
Followed the recipe exactly. Wonderful! Exactly as someone said in their review, sweet and tart at the same time. DH loved it.
Made it as written. Love this recipe. Just wanted a recipe with just rhubarb and this was great. Will definitely make this again.
I used frozen rhubarb, so I increased the amount by one cup. Thawed it first in the microwave, then drained. Also, I only had finely ground oats, but it worked our just fine. The guests loved it.
I used 5 cups of rhubarb because I had lots. Added the Allspice which I would do again. It adds a very different, almost too strong flavour. It is quite tart so when serving we added very sweet Dandilon Jelly
Very sweet; you probably don't need as much sugar as called for. I think I'd try less than ½ c. of white and less than 1/2c. of brown. However, a very traditional recipe.
I used sugar substitute (stevia) for the white sugar. Also, have substituted Lite brown sugar.
Doubled the recipe. Did not add water since the rhubarb had plenty enough moisture. Next time would have blind baked the bottom layer for a few minutes before adding rhubarb.
Loved this recipe. I decreased the sugar like others suggested. I loved putting some of the crumble on the bottom.
I made this and it is really good!! I added blueberries for added flavor and color! I recommend this.
I would definitely add more rhubarb. I thought there was way too much crisp for the amount of rhubarb in the recipe.
As written, this is much too sweet. I doubled the rhubarb and cut the brown sugar to 2/3 cup.
I loved this recipe, we didn't change anything and it was still yummy! This recipe was 'true' to its recipe.
Made 2 -8" pans. Family and friends loved it. Only change I made was to increase the rhubarb from 3 cups to 4. The tarty and sweet taste was perfect. Definitely will be making again.
Great! Easy, and tasty. I used more like 4c rhubarb, kept everything else the same and it was just right.
Way to much crumb for the amount of fruit. It was just ok. And I prefer recipes with a little bit of salt.
I would make this again, reduce the cooking time. I did 45. Was a bit over baked. And no allspice. Stick to the cinnamon. Was yummy.
Love love love it! I used gf flour, pyure in place of white sugar, and brown Splenda. And 4 cups rhubarb, 1 cup flour. And a full stick of melted butter. This turned out fantastic!
Very delicious! Family loved it! Made no changes.
Amazing and delicious. Perfect balance of sweet and tart. I halfed the oat mixture and did it just on top of the fruit, and it still turned out beautifully. I did add an extra cup or so of rhubarb. It's all I can do not to eat the entire pan in one sitting.
Since I only had 2 cups of fresh diced rhubarb I had to adjust the recipe for 6 servings. Followed the recipe except for using a bit less white sugar. Turned out great. I’ll definitely make it again and will use more rhubarb. Real tasty though!
I love this one! I had WAY more rhubarab than 3 cups so I adjusted servings to 12 and used a 8 x12 glass pan for it. It turned out great!
I made the recipe as directed and it was very tasty! It has a high crumble to fruit ratio, though, and I generally prefer more fruit than crumble in my crisps. I think I will increase the fruit by a couple of cups next time.
Very good. My husband really liked it.
This has been my "go-to" dessert this summer. I've combined apples with the rhubarb and raspberries with the rhubarb. I cut the brown sugar in half. It's plenty sweet!
This recipe was excellent, and we will make it again.
Perfect! I thought I was going to end up with too much crisp and not enough filling, but it was just right. I did substitutions for my diet: Splenda for the white sugar and half-n-half Splenda and coconut sugar for the brown sugar. Also added a pinch of salt to both the filling and the crisp. So good!
This was absolutely delicious. The only change I made was I used a teaspoon of cake spice because I didn’t have any allspice. The birthday guy loved it and his wife asked if I would share my “family” recipe! It’s a keeper.
You MUST try this recipe ! This crisp tastes amazing and topping it with ice cream or whipping cream makes this dessert irresistible !!!
Increase the diced rhubarb to 5 cups and cut the allspice in half. Yum!
Too much topping. Second time I put very lite layer on bottom and covered top. Save the rest . Much better.
I followed the recipe exactly leaving out the optional allspice. It was absolutely delicious served with vanilla frozen yogurt. My only regret is that was my last rhubarb picking of the season.
Recipe was great. I did chop up a few big ,red strawberries and added to the rhubarb. Great dessert.
It was very VERY good, since I’ve had no access to fresh rhubarb I had to get frozen chunks. I let them defrost and then added a can of strawberry/rhubarb pie mix. Perfect recipe! Thanks!
I have made this about 4 times now.I used orange juice instead of water, I use less sugar and add coconut to the topping. It is the best rhubarb crisp I have ever made.
I made the mistake of telling my wife to follow this recipe before reading over it. Even with 30% more rhubarb than what it calls for, all you can taste in this one is oatmeal. A thick mushy layer of oatmeal on the bottom ruins this dish
Excellent. Only change was melting butter. Love the bottom crust bonus.
Only 3/4 c br sugar. Add nuts to topping.
This was very easy and tasty. I might try reducing the sugar a little bit next time.
Very simple, very tasty. I used coconut sugar instead of white and brown sugars - came out a bit richer, but still delicious!
I didn’t change a thing! Turned out delicious and reminded me of my mom’s— just as the title promised. Rhubarb grew each year in our yard back in my little South Dakota town, so we had crisps, sauce, pie, jam etc., trying to use it up.
Simple and delicious!
Basic crisp recipe with way too much sugar... Would probably cut it back to less than half. We couldn’t even taste the Rhubarb it’s was so sweet.
Delicious and easy to make. Simple ingredients. Like the layered effect.
I didn't have a 8x8 pan @ the time so I used a 13x9 it worked out great the only difference was the layers were little thin.But very tasty.
I doubled mine for a 13x9. I had a little trouble getting the top to brown up right with out getting the bottom too done (could be my oven's fault). I agree with the others on needing more rhubarb. Next time I will increase to 8 cups and maybe cut back the sugar a smidge. I used frozen rhubarb. I made sure to drain off most of the juice (can be used for Jelly/Syrup) to keep it from becoming too soggy. Otherwise, this is a keeper. Thanks!
This recipe was really good. I did cut back on the sugar and I added a cup of blueberries with the rhubarb. Served it to friends and they loved it. They commented that they liked the taste not being super sweet and the addition of the blueberries. So I give this recipe a high five!
Very ,Very, good. Will definitly make again
I followed the directions as written and it was perfect. My favourite way to use rhubarb.
I will definitely make this again, it wasn't too sweet and had a little crunch that made texture less like mush. I substituted Bacardi rum for the water, did not have allspice, so I grated some nutmeg. I also used Maple flakes for half the sugar.
this was pretty good! could have been a bit saucier, but I only added 1/4 tsp allspice maybe next time will add more
Very good recipe just as it is!
I followed this recipe exactly as written. It’s delicious!! My family all loved it and couldn’t stop at one serving. It’s the perfect balance between tart & sweet. Will definitely be making this again!
Loved this recipe! So easy to make. The only thing I did different was melted the butter instead of cutting it into the dry ingredients because it was easier.
