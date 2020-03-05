Cherry-Rhubarb Crisp

Rating: 5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 2
  • 4 star values: 0
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This is a quick and tasty treat for your bumper crop of rhubarb!

By Cindy

Recipe Summary test

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Yield:
12 servings
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Prepare a 13x9-inch baking dish with cooking spray.

  • Mix rhubarb and cherry pie filling together in a bowl; spread into bottom of prepared baking dish.

  • Stir brown sugar, flour, oats, butter, cinnamon, and nutmeg together in a bowl until crumbly; sprinkle over the rhubarb mixture.

  • Bake in preheated oven until golden brown on top, about 30 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
291 calories; protein 2.7g; carbohydrates 46.5g; fat 11g; cholesterol 27.1mg; sodium 89mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (1)

ilse
Rating: 5 stars
06/24/2020
Very tasty! I like the fact that the baking time is only 30 minutes which is an energy saver when baking in summer. Used only 1 c of sugar for add'l tartness and reduced calories. Used only 1/8 tsp of nutmeg. Read More
Terry Kerin
Rating: 5 stars
05/02/2021
I made this and the only thing I did differently was used a smaller baking dish. baked for 35 minutes and came out fine. We like our crisps to be thicker . Read More
