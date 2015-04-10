Best All-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour Blend

Rating: 4.33 stars
3 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 2
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

This flour substitutes beautifully for wheat flour in most recipes for a fraction of the cost of store-bought gluten-free flour. Use as a one-to-one substitute for wheat flour.

By pho1962

prep:
10 mins
total:
10 mins
Servings:
56
Yield:
14 cups
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

56
Original recipe yields 56 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Whisk white rice flour, corn flour, arrowroot flour, brown rice flour, sorghum flour, and xanthan gum flour together in a bowl. Keep flour blend in sealed plastic bags or air-tight containers.

Cook's Note:

I find that our local India food supply store has the best prices for these flours. The rice flour is 1/4 the cost of Bob's Red Mill(R).

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
147 calories; protein 2.2g; carbohydrates 32.7g; fat 0.5g; sodium 8.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (4)

Most helpful positive review

Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2015
Another good blend for going cup-for-cup on both savoury and sweet recipes. I used this to make some plain sandwich bread as well as banana bread and enjoyed the taste texture and quality of the flour blend in both. I believe there are some issues with the names of the flours here though. 'Corn flour' can be called 'corn starch'. 'Corn flour' can also mean yellow or white cornmeal. I presumed that the recipe calls for what I call corn starch (the white starch that comes from the corn not ground corn). Also occasionally the word 'arrowroot' flour is used interchangeably but meaning tapioca flour. True arrowroot (coming from the Maranta plant) is a heavy duty - and for me very expensive- starch usually totalling about 1% of a blend for its binding qualities or more typically used for thickening sauces. Tapioca-from the Cassava plant-is an inexpensive starch used in many gluten free blends in quantities more or less like the one in this recipe. I presumed that the submitter intended this latter starch and not the more expensive/heavy maranta starch seeing that this mix is being praised for its economic convenience. Using the exact proportions of the flours and starches as described here I found this to be a very good and healthy alternative to wheat flour. I will certainly keep a jar of this blend handy for my daily cooking and baking. I hope I have interpreted this recipe well. Thank you for your recipe. Read More
Helpful
(19)
Reviews:
Buckwheat Queen
Allstar
Rating: 4 stars
04/18/2015
Helpful
(19)
bubbejo
Rating: 4 stars
02/16/2016
Love that it calls for arrowroot instead of tapioca as I have an intolerance to tapioca. True arrowroot is more expensive but when it comes to health it is worth every penny. Read More
Helpful
(1)
pho1962
Rating: 5 stars
04/14/2015
This is such a money saver!!! Read More
Helpful
(1)
