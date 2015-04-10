Best All-Purpose Gluten-Free Flour Blend

Rating: 4 stars

Another good blend for going cup-for-cup on both savoury and sweet recipes. I used this to make some plain sandwich bread as well as banana bread and enjoyed the taste texture and quality of the flour blend in both. I believe there are some issues with the names of the flours here though. 'Corn flour' can be called 'corn starch'. 'Corn flour' can also mean yellow or white cornmeal. I presumed that the recipe calls for what I call corn starch (the white starch that comes from the corn not ground corn). Also occasionally the word 'arrowroot' flour is used interchangeably but meaning tapioca flour. True arrowroot (coming from the Maranta plant) is a heavy duty - and for me very expensive- starch usually totalling about 1% of a blend for its binding qualities or more typically used for thickening sauces. Tapioca-from the Cassava plant-is an inexpensive starch used in many gluten free blends in quantities more or less like the one in this recipe. I presumed that the submitter intended this latter starch and not the more expensive/heavy maranta starch seeing that this mix is being praised for its economic convenience. Using the exact proportions of the flours and starches as described here I found this to be a very good and healthy alternative to wheat flour. I will certainly keep a jar of this blend handy for my daily cooking and baking. I hope I have interpreted this recipe well. Thank you for your recipe.