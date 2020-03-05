Quinoa Chocolate Chip Cookies

Rating: 4.5 stars
2 Ratings
  • 5 star values: 1
  • 4 star values: 1
  • 3 star values: 0
  • 2 star values: 0
  • 1 star values: 0

A very chocolaty flavored cookie with added quinoa and oat bran to make a nice cookie for tea or coffee time. Keep stored in sealed container.

By Cheerios

Recipe Summary

prep:
20 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
10 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
21
Yield:
21 cookies
Ingredients

21
Original recipe yields 21 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a baking sheet with baking parchment paper.

  • Mix flour, baking powder, and baking soda together in a bowl.

  • Beat butter and brown sugar with an electric mixer in a large bowl until smooth. Beat 1 egg into butter mixture. Beat second egg into mixture along with the vanilla extract; add flour mixture and stir until it just forms a batter. Fold chocolate chips, quinoa flakes, oat bran, and cream through the batter to distribute throughout.

  • Roll dough into small balls and arrange on prepared baking sheet with at least 2 inches between balls.

  • Bake in preheated oven until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Let cookies cool on pan for 10 minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool completely.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
192 calories; protein 3.2g; carbohydrates 29.3g; fat 7.8g; cholesterol 29.3mg; sodium 148.6mg. Full Nutrition
Reviews (3)

Suzanna Lee Lodewijk
Rating: 5 stars
12/31/2015
Love these! I use milk instead of cream and cooked quinoa instead of the quinoa flakes. Turn out nicely and they keep well (almost like freak out of the oven) for a couple days after!!???? Read More
Lesley Wise
Rating: 4 stars
11/22/2016
I loved these. I used organic Tamarind sugar just less that a cup. Left over cooked quinoa from dinner and omitted the cream. scooping them with a small scoop for bite sized treats they were crispy on the outside and soft in the middle. Just perfect. Read More
