Rice Flour Pancakes SacchiMoto-Style

This is my version of rice cakes. They have a wonderful hint of coconut after each bite. Serve these with a dollop of sour cream and drizzle lightly with some molasses or honey for a great morning get you going item or as a side dish with your favorite pork roast. Please enjoy and feel free to leave a comment letting me know whether or not this is a keeper for you.

By SacchiMoto

prep:
10 mins
cook:
10 mins
additional:
1 hr
total:
1 hr 20 mins
Servings:
2
Yield:
6 rice flour pancakes
Ingredients

2
Original recipe yields 2 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Beat eggs, coconut milk, 1 1/2 coconut oil, baking powder, and sea salt together in a bowl until smooth. Gradually stir rice flour into the egg mixture until completely incorporated into a batter.

  • Refrigerate batter for at least 1 hour.

  • Melt enough coconut oil in a skillet over medium heat to coat cooking surface completely. Spoon batter into hot skillet to make 4-inch rounds. Cook pancakes until bubbles form on the top, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip cakes and continue cooking until golden on the bottom, about 2 minutes more.

Cook's Notes:

Remember, rice flour does not absorb liquid the way a gluten grain does. Due to this, you must let the batter sit for at least 1 hour.

Depending on the fineness of the rice flour you use, there may be a slight cornbread like texture to your final product.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
717 calories; protein 15.8g; carbohydrates 68.2g; fat 44.2g; cholesterol 279mg; sodium 1287.4mg. Full Nutrition
