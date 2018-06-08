Gluten-Free Onion Topping

This is a tasty gluten-free onion topping for casseroles or even to top a hamburger. They are oven-fried and are similar to the popular fried onions in a can that are often used in the traditional green bean casserole.

By Bambam

prep:
15 mins
cook:
30 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
12
Ingredients

12
Original recipe yields 12 servings
The ingredient list now reflects the servings specified

Directions

  • Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F (220 degrees C). Oil a baking sheet with 1 tablespoon olive oil.

  • Mix flour, cornmeal, and salt together in a bowl. Toss onion in flour mixture until coated and spread onto the prepared baking sheet. Drizzle remaining olive oil over onion mixture.

  • Bake in the preheated oven, tossing onions occasionally, until crisped and golden, about 30 minutes.

Cook's Note:

You can use these onions in your green bean casserole, mixing half into green bean mixture and using remaining onions to top the casserole.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
47 calories; protein 0.6g; carbohydrates 6.1g; fat 2.3g; sodium 98mg. Full Nutrition
