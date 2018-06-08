Gluten-Free Onion Topping

KEEPER ALERT! How many recipes have I passed on because they called for french fried onions and I didn't have a gluten free alternative? Too many! Now we don't have to. Don't halve the recipe because you will eat half of them right off the baking sheet. I ended up making two batches one onion at a time because of this. I also used medium onions and this recipe really is for large ones, so use two mediums instead of 1 large if it is all you have. Also, I found that the best size of slice was a little more than 1/4 inch, this seemed to get golden and not burn. A mandolin might be best to maintain a standard size to ensure they cook evenly, all of them. On my second round I put the the flours, onions and the 1 Tbsp of oil in a plastic zip bag and shook them, pressing the flour mixture onto the onions to help it adhere better and this, for me, seemed to work better than in a bowl. The cooking time for one onion (medium sized) was about 18 minutes so the timing written here seems to be right on too. My goodness were they delicious, not like those canned strings. This recipe is perfect for gluten free eaters and non. The onions are coated just perfectly, not an onion ring batter nor just cooked onions, a perfect balance. Thank you Bambam for your recipe!!

Read More