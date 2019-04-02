I thought this chicken enchilada pasta dish would make a delicious alternative from our usual enchiladas or tacos and I was right. We love this! The sauce is so flavorful. It also makes some fabulous leftovers. Run, don't walk, to the grocery store to pick up the ingredients for this yumminess as soon as you can. Top with avocado, green onion, black olives, tomatoes, and sour cream.
We liked this recipe and would do it again. It had a milder flavor than we thought it would have with the Chiles and Enchilada sauces. Took longer than 55 minutes to prep and cook. Also expensive in our locale for the Mexican ingredients. We also froze the large amount of leftovers for future dinners.
This is, by far, the best pasta dish I have ever made. My children had seconds!!!!! We love chicken enchiladas and pasta so I though, "why not? worst that's gonna happen is I'll never make it again." You bet this will be a regular in our household!!
We all loved this recipe. I made it just the way it is written the first time I made it and loved. Tonight was my second time making it. Only thing I did different was add the entire can of red enchilada sauce, added another chicken breast and just a little bit more on the spices. So yummy!
Absolutely delicious even with edits to make a healthier version: 1 cup of cheese and 1/2 cup light sour cream. I also used 5 chicken breasts (seasoned, cooked, sliced into 1”x1/2” strips) vs 2 breasts shredded) and it was the perfect amt of protein to offset the amt of pasta. Once the sauce was prepared, we reserved 2 cups
I cooked the chicken in adobo seasoning (my go to seasoning for Hispanic dishes), fresh squeezed lime juice, and cilantro, shredding it in the pan as it cooked, and added some cilantro to the sauce as it cooked. I topped with sour cream and green onions. Very yummy!
Green enchilada sauce was overpowering. Also didn't have penne on hand, so used medium shell pasta (it worked!). Remade it omitting the green, used only one can (homemade batch) red enchilada sauce, used rotisserie grilled chicken, added 1/4 C lime juice. Substituted Greek yoghurt for sour creme. Delish!
OMG! This was delicious. Husband cooked two small chickens and we had two nights of tacos. Leftover chicken, what to do?! Found this and made it. Added some corn when I added the chicken and sauces, etc. Also heated some black beans and added these to mine (though my kids enjoyed them as a side, and hubby can't eat them). But it was so wonderful. Everyone liked it, even my picky 8 year old! Husband announced this would be on regular rotation for chicken! WIN!
My first taste of this recipe was when a friend made it and shared some with me. She made it as written and it was fantastic. I followed some reviews and added saute'd peppers, corn and black beans to the sauce, also didn't have sour cream so subbed in Greek yogurt instead. I loved it both ways, but anytime I can get extra veggies in a meal, I'll do it. Sprinkled with chopped avocado, tomato and olives and it was a hit at our house! Thanks for this recipe, I'm making it for our family gathering next week.
I made the is for a outdoor get together and everyone loved it. Interestingly I did not have enough green enchilada sauce, but it did not seem to make a difference. Enjoy this one and get ready to be asked for the recipe.
Great! I used extra green chili I had made yesterday that was a bit too hot for stew in place of the enchilada sauce, and skimped on the cheese and sour cream to lighten it up some, and it was still great.
Delicious! My daughter who is 16 now was diagnosed with Celiac disease when she was 7. We used to make enchiladas once a week. But we don’t anymore as we haven’t found a good gf tortilla alternative. But tonight she took one bite of this and smiled. And said Yes! This is what I remember from childhood! This will become a standard dinner selection for us. Thanks for the submission!
